    Video: Powerful tornado rips through buildings, tears power cables in China

    This is the second tornado to hit China last week. Another tornado had hit the southern megacity of Guangzhou on June 16, displacing millions of people, damaging property and swamping farmland.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
    In some of the videos, sparks were seen flying along with sudden flares as the twister tore through power lines. (Screengrab from video)

    A powerful tornado hit the city of Foshan in the south China on Sunday. Videos of the the twister ripping through the city around 7.20 am local time has been doing rounds on social media.

    During the one minute that the tornado was active, it caused power outages, uprooted trees and damaged houses and vehicles, reported South China Morning Post. There were, however, no casualties.

    In some of the videos, sparks were seen flying along with sudden flares as the twister tore through power lines. Buildings, cars and local infrastructure faced severe damage from the sudden weather event.

    Authorities had issued warnings of "extreme weather events" as early as April, ahead of the rainy season that signals the seasonal transition from spring to summer in June.

    China is historically prone to floods, triggering landslides and swamping many acres of farmland.

    In recent times, the country has grown even more vulnerable, owing to deforestation, the reclamation of wetlands and the storage of water for power generation and irrigation.

    (With input from Reuters)

    Read more: Video: 'Rare' tornado tears through Assam village
    Tags: #China #climate change #Foshan tornado #Guangzhou tornado #Tornado
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 02:37 pm
