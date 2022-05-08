English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Video: 'Rare' tornado tears through Assam village

    Videos of the tornado doing rounds on social media show it uprooting trees and damaging huts in Assam's Chenga region.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 08, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
    The low intensity tornado damaged four houses and three other establishments, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said. (Screengrabs from videos shared by @Charlie_echo87, @Niloy44376362/Twitter)

    The low intensity tornado damaged four houses and three other establishments, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said. (Screengrabs from videos shared by @Charlie_echo87, @Niloy44376362/Twitter)


    In a rare weather occurrence, a tornado was seen ripping through Assam's  Barpeta district on Saturday morning. According to officials, no deaths or injuries have been reported.

    Tej Prasad Bhushal, the Barpeta deputy commissioner, told Hindustan Times that the tornado was of very low intensity. "It took place at Rowmari village in Chenga area of the district at 10:20am and lasted for a few minutes. Seven huts were damaged in the incident, but no deaths or injuries took place” he said.

    Bhushal added that the tornado started off from the banks of the Brahmaputra river, which flows close to Rowmari village, and was restricted to a small area in the region.

    Videos of the tornado doing rounds on social media show it uprooting trees and damaging huts.

    Close

    Related stories

    Four houses and three other establishments were damaged, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said. 

    Sunit Das, from the scientist Guwahati office of India Meteorological Department also agreed with Bhushal and categorised the tornado as a low intensity one.

    “We don’t have exact details of the incident as there’s no weather observatory in that location. But from photos and videos of it seen on social media, it seems to be a light intensity tornado,” he told the Hindustan Times.

    “Most of us may not be aware, but northeast India is prone to tornadoes,” Das added. “But a tornado like the one witnessed on Saturday at Barpeta is very rare.”

    Assam has been receiving heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms since April. At least 18 people have died in the state due to lightning or storms last month.

    The India Meteorological Department had issued precautionary measures on Friday after a low pressure area formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. According to the IMD, the weather system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 8 evening.

    Scattered light to moderate intensity showers are expeacted over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram in the next five days, the weather office predicted on Saturday.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assam #Tornado
    first published: May 8, 2022 10:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.