Video: At Apple's biggest factory in China, violent protests as workers break out of dorms

The Foxconn factory in central China is the largest producer of iPhones in the world.

Hundreds of workers at Foxconn in China, where the world’s biggest Apple’s biggest factory is, protested on Wednesday, breaking out of their dorms and clashing with the police.

The violent clashes took place at the Foxconn plant in central China’s Zhengzhou where tough COVID-19 restrictions are in place after a spike in infections in recent months. The protests, which reportedly started overnight, are over unpaid wages and the spread of infection.



Riot in Foxconn factory that makes @Apple products. Workers Confront with the Chinese Communist police with fire extinguishers!

The huge facility of some 2 lakh workers - dubbed " iPhone City" - has been operating in a "closed loop" bubble.

Videos on social media showed workers marching on a road, with some being confronted by a row of people in hazmat suits and riot police.

Another clip from a livestream video showed dozens of workers at night confronting a row of police officers and a police vehicle with flashing lights, shouting: "Defend our rights! Defend our rights!"

Taiwanese company Foxconn, also known by its official name Hon Hai Precision Industry, is the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer assembling gadgets for many international brands including Apple.

Many workers have complained for poor facility at the Zhengzhou facility and fled the site on foot.

China is sticking to its strict zero-Covid policy, with harsh lockdowns, quarantines and testing regimens imposed after even the smallest outbreaks.