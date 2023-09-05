Street vendor sells avocado toast in Vadodara. ‘Wow,’ says Instagram

A street vendor in Vadodara has gone viral for selling avocado toast (Representational image)

Think “avocado toast” and the mind conjures up images of fancy brunches at high-end restaurants. Avocados, after all, are the expensive fruit that have infamously been blamed for the inability of millennials to buy houses and spend on other luxuries. In a nutshell, not exactly the kind of food item you would expect to see being sold on the roadside – and that’s why the sight of a street vendor selling avocado toast in Vadodara, Gujarat has left many surprised.

A video shared on Instagram by food and lifestyle blogger Divya (@thesavouryspree) shows a street vendor selling avocado toast and bruschetta in Vadodara. “I was going somewhere when I saw two guys selling avocado toast on the street and I knew I had to try it because this is something I personally love,” Divya explains in the video.

Her Instagram video shows the vendor preparing avocado toast with fresh ingredients like tomatoes and onions. According to the food blogger, everything that went into the dish was of good quality, including the olive oil. Customers also had the option of choosing between sourdough, French baguette and brown bread. In the video, Divya also said the avocado toast and other dishes being served are all pocket-friendly.



“Top-notch Quality of the ingredients they use here. Pesto Toast & Bruschetta are available too! They have an option for Sourdough bread/French loaf/Brown Bread,” she wrote in the caption, adding that the small eatery is called Healthy Affair. It is located on Inox Road, near Mr. Toasties, Ellora Park, Vadodara.

Her video has gone viral with over 2 lakh views on Instagram, where many expressed their surprise and others gave their own reviews.

“Tried and tested. It is delicious and healthy. Must try,” wrote one commenter. “Wow,” said another, while a third called it “European concept.” However, one Instagram user said: “What is shown in the video is not served.”

Asked to elaborate on the price of the dishes, Divya said that prices depend on the number of toasts you order and the kind of bread you want. The cost can range from Rs 100 to Rs 240.