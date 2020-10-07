172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|unlock-5-maharashtra-govt-issues-clarification-on-timings-of-restaurants-bars-5935061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 5: Maharashtra govt issues clarification on timings of restaurants, bars

Hotel & Restaurants Associations (HRAWI) had written a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking clarity on the issue.

Himadri Buch

The government of Maharashtra has issued a clarification on the timings of restaurants and bars.

"Restaurant and Bars will remain open from 8:00 AM and close at 10:00 PM sharp, or as directed by the respective Municipal Commissioners or District Collectors (depending on the prevalent situation of COVID.19 pandemic)," said a letter from Government of Maharashtra.

All stakeholders including cafes, canteens, dining halls, F&B units/outlet, within or outside a hotel/resort/clubs of Maharashtra will have to mandatorily follow these timings.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the response sent to all the hotel associations.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

The letter was addressed to the President of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH),  Association of Indian Hotel and Restaurant (AHAR) and Hotel and Restaurant Association Western India (HRAWI).

Earlier today, Moneycontrol had exclusively reported that HRAWI had sought clarification from the Maharashtra government on the closing time of restaurants and bars.

Under Unlock 5.0 guidelines and Mission Begin Again, the Maharashtra government had allowed bars and restaurants to reopen beginning October 5, 2020. However, there was confusion over their closing times.

First Published on Oct 7, 2020 08:05 pm

