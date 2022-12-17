Underwear, petrol among weird searches on Swiggy Instamart, but the strangest by far is…

Representatational image.

Swiggy’s grocery delivery service saw its fair share of weird searches this year, with petrol and underwear raking in thousands of queries. The food delivery platform revealed some of the strangest things that people searched for on Swiggy Instamart in its annual trends report released Friday.

Launched in August 2020, Swiggy Instamart is the app’s express grocery delivery business. The service delivered more than 5 crore orders in three cities alone in 2022, with one customer in Bengaluru ordering groceries and essentials worth Rs 16.6 lakh – the most by a single user.

The seventh edition of Swiggy’s annual trends report, How India Swiggy’d 2022’ revealed that customers also searched for some strange things that don’t fall under groceries. Petrol, for example, was searched 5,981 times on Swiggy Instamart. Next came underwear, which saw 8,810 searches.

Furniture also proved to be a popular query on the grocery delivery platform. Sofa and bed saw 20,653 and 23,432 searches respectively.

But the strangest thing that people searched for – one that left even Swiggy stumped – was “mommy”. The word “mommy” was searched for 7,275 times in 2022, Swiggy revealed in a tweet Friday, using a series of question marks to express their confusion.

The seventh edition of Swiggy’s annual report revealed that a Gurugram-based customer ordered groceries 1,542 times on Instamart.

Through Instamart, Swiggy made its quickest delivery in 1.03 minutes to a customer in Bengaluru, who was just 50 metres away.

Bengaluru also topped in terms of ordering ice cubes – people in the startup capital of India ordered more ice cubes than Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi put together. Swiggy also revealed that Indians ordered 3.6 crore packets of chips (or 3,62,10,084, to be exact), in 2022.