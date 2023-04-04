UK man 'addicted to car doors', jailed, banned from touching vehicles for 5 years

The man's defense in the case was that he has been struggling with “addiction” to car door handles. (Representational)

A UK man has been given a nine-month prison sentence for interfering with a motor vehicle, possession of cannabis, and possession of a knife in a public place. Paul Priestley, a resident of Pennington, was caught on CCTV attempting to open car doors in Peterborough on March 27, which led to his arrest. The court heard that Priestley was "addicted" to trying car door handles.

This is not the first time Priestley, 44, has been in trouble for his car door handle obsession. In 2018, he was banned from touching or entering unattended cars without permission for five years. However, once the ban ended, he reoffended. This time, his ban is in place till 2027.

Priestley's defense in the case was that he has been struggling with “addiction”, and he needs help to overcome his “obsession” with trying car door handles. In addition to his prison sentence, Priestley has been ordered not to touch any vehicle, like last time.

Priestley has a 29-year-old criminal record that includes hundreds of theft-related crimes.

This apparent obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) with cars can be characterised by many things. This compulsion is a condition where individuals become preoccupied with the idea of cars, often leading them to engage in compulsive and repetitive behaviors such as checking car doors, washing cars excessively, or spending an excessive amount of time tinkering with cars. This condition can have a significant impact on an individual's life, affecting their relationships, work, and overall wellbeing.

The reasons behind this unhealthy obsession are not fully understood, but it is believed to be linked to anxiety, stress, or depression. Some individuals may also have a strong emotional attachment to cars due to positive experiences or memories associated with them, which can further fuel their compulsive behaviors.

The possession of a knife in a public place charge is a serious offense in the UK, and people can face up to four years in prison for it. Priestley's possession of cannabis charge is also a criminal offense in the UK.

The police encourage car owners to lock their doors and not leave valuable items inside their vehicles.