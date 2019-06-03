Twitter unhappy with Kejriwal’s free rides for women, asks Delhi CM to ensure safety first

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that Delhi women will soon be able to travel free of cost on all public transport.

The declaration made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is yet to get a nod from the Centre.

The move will cost the state government Rs 700 crore yearly. Govt officials have been given a week’s time to prepare the blueprint, following which it will be presented to the cabinet, reported NDTV.

Kejriwal mentioned that if women, who can anyway afford these transportations, do not want to avail the offer, they would be free to buy the tickets.



Hate to remind this, but Nirbhaya was gang raped in a bus in Delhi. At that time the country didn’t protest over free rides for the women but for making the capital safe for its women to be able to take a bus or metro at any time of the day. Get your priorities right!

— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 3, 2019



I agree free transportation does not mean safe travel...

Also DTC and delhi metro run in losses and after this decision they will further go down... — Late..Night Kinng (@Desi_White007) June 3, 2019



Free ride for women in Delhi metro & DTCs is a wonderful idea by @ArvindKejriwal

Education, Hospitals, Electricity & such should be the only issues people should care about. Hope so they will.

— Kitty Behal (@kittybehal10) June 3, 2019



How will Delhi metro ensure that only women are getting free rides. Specialized cards? What if a man uses that card?

Will there be guards at entry point checking that only women are using it?

How will it work?

— Kunal (@kcunal) June 3, 2019



Didn't Delhi metro increased ticket prices last year to meet the maintenance cost ? Now imagine the only globally acknowledge modern infrastructure we have gonna let 40% consumers travel for free ? Makes sense ? I don't think so & I think I am feminist but not impractical.

— Pratap Mishra (@prat7u) June 3, 2019



So how does women traveling Delhi-gurugram work?

— Purple (@Dafruity) June 3, 2019



Much needed and good move and that to timely.Why not announce free rides throughout the Indian sub continent?Anyways he is not financing nor paying wages to the staff maintaining the Metro?

— Jagadish M (@JMohan4) June 3, 2019



This is rubbish! When metro fares were hiked @ArvindKejriwal

ran naked shouting @BJP4India

raised the fare and he wasnt empowered to prevent the hike.

Now how is he empowered to waive fare for women? Need an answer from @AamAadmiParty

#DelhiMetro #AAPKaFreebie — Nationalist View (@ravinc1812) June 3, 2019



@ArvindKejriwal ,good thot ; but too late ; also bcos of revenue loss , the quality of services should not go down ; anyway DTC services are — Rakhi Sunil Kumar (@rakhisaha13) June 3, 2019





Good move ... Elections are approaching..

— N.Kumaran (@NKumaran13) June 3, 2019



very bad move..@ArvindKejriwal stop treating us with freebie commodities. We need safe delhi ..can you do that? — Soni Sinha (@ssinha_jsr) June 3, 2019

The news spread like wildfire and the social media platforms were abuzz with discussions weighing the pros and cons of the move. Most users on Twitter questioned the feasibility of such a scheme, while a lot of men raised concerns over such a discriminatory policy.