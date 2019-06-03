App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter unhappy with Kejriwal’s free rides for women, asks Delhi CM to ensure safety first

Most users on Twitter questioned the feasibility of such a scheme while a lot of men raised concerns over such a discriminatory policy.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Arvind Kejriwal (Image: PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that Delhi women will soon be able to travel free of cost on all public transport.

The declaration made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is yet to get a nod from the Centre.

The move will cost the state government Rs 700 crore yearly. Govt officials have been given a week’s time to prepare the blueprint, following which it will be presented to the cabinet, reported NDTV.

Kejriwal mentioned that if women, who can anyway afford these transportations, do not want to avail the offer, they would be free to buy the tickets.

The news spread like wildfire and the social media platforms were abuzz with discussions weighing the pros and cons of the move. Most users on Twitter questioned the feasibility of such a scheme, while a lot of men raised concerns over such a discriminatory policy.










tags #Aam Admi Party #Delhi Metro

