Twitter rolls out in-app camera feature to take on Instagram, Snapchat

Twitter seems to be competing with Instagram and Snapchat as the company has rolled out a new in-app camera to click and share photos instantly on its platform. The company has been testing the feature for a while and has finally rolled out the feature on its iOS and Android mobile app.

Previously, it was reported that Twitter is working on the Snapchat-like feature that lets users click and customise media content and share it instantly through the app. The camera in the app now allows users to click pictures or even stream videos for up to 280 seconds and share it in a tweet. Users can swipe left from the twitter feed to access the camera, and also add texts or hashtags to give more information about the media content. Upon posting the photo in a tweet, it would appear in a large thumbnail with the text below it. Currently, Twitter has not enabled adding images to the camera app via photo gallery.

The micro-blogging site has not enabled the feature currently to all its users. Twitter tweeted on its official account that the feature will be rolling out to all users over the next few days.

Recently, Twitter was testing a ‘News First’ feature on Android devices to let users know what is happening around the world. The live stream feature could come in handy for the feature which is yet being tested.