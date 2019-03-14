Twitter launches prototype app Twttr on iOS to test new features

Twitter has started rolling out a prototype app called Twttr. The app would be served as a platform to experiment with new ideas, features that users may like and eventually may add on Twitter.



Our prototype app, twttr, launches to the first group of participants today. #LetsHaveAConvo about new features to build a better Twitter together.

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 11, 2019

The company is currently testing the app and has launched it for the first group of beta testers who had previously signed up. Twitter would use the app to have conversations with its users to discuss and get suggestions on various features that can be added on its primary platform. One such feature is ‘reply’ which has colour-coded messages. When users tweet, they would get their initial responses in grey whereas replies from followers would be in blue.

Another change in the Twttr app is ‘show more’ which hides some replies. In the original app, when people respond to someone else apart from the original person who tweeted, everybody in the thread gets tagged even though the tweet may not be for them or about the topic. With ‘show more’, such unwanted replies get hidden. When the original tweeter taps on 'show more', they can view all the replies. This change only highlights the replies that are related to the original tweet, which means spam or troll tweets can get hidden.

There is also no retweet or like buttons. Users would need to tap on the tweet to make engagements like liking the tweet, sharing or retweeting it.