App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 08:19 AM IST

Twitter launches prototype app Twttr on iOS to test new features

Twitter would use the app to have conversations with its users to discuss and get suggestions on various features that can be added on its primary platform

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Twitter has started rolling out a prototype app called Twttr. The app would be served as a platform to experiment with new ideas, features that users may like and eventually may add on Twitter.

The company is currently testing the app and has launched it for the first group of beta testers who had previously signed up. Twitter would use the app to have conversations with its users to discuss and get suggestions on various features that can be added on its primary platform. One such feature is ‘reply’ which has colour-coded messages. When users tweet, they would get their initial responses in grey whereas replies from followers would be in blue.

Another change in the Twttr app is ‘show more’ which hides some replies. In the original app, when people respond to someone else apart from the original person who tweeted, everybody in the thread gets tagged even though the tweet may not be for them or about the topic. With ‘show more’, such unwanted replies get hidden. When the original tweeter taps on 'show more', they can view all the replies. This change only highlights the replies that are related to the original tweet, which means spam or troll tweets can get hidden.

There is also no retweet or like buttons. Users would need to tap on the tweet to make engagements like liking the tweet, sharing or retweeting it.

The beta app is currently available only through Apple’s TestFlight program wherein Twitter has invited a few thousand English and Japanese speakers, and beta users can discuss changes with them, reported TechCrunch. Users who are interested in being part of the beta program can still sign up. For this, iPhone users need to download the TestFlight app on their device after which Twitter will send an invite from the app. Once the instructions are followed, the Twttr app would get installed.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 08:19 am

tags #Twitter #Twttr

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Fatima Sana Shaikh on Not Sharing Her #MeToo Story: I’m Dealing with ...

US is Now Conducting Criminal Investigations Into Facebook's Data Deal ...

Champions League Final May 'Mess' With England - Southgate

McLaren to Race Without Tobacco Company's Logo in Australia

Yearning for Olympic Gold, 'Magnificent Mary' Keeps Punching

Sena Cautions BJP Over Induction of Leaders from Opposition Parties

NGT Directs Inland Container Depot at Tughlakabad to Phase Out Diesel ...

Time's Not Up: Less Than 7% of World's Leaders are Women, UN Declares ...

Afghanistan, Ireland Eye Maiden Test Win in Dehradun

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Boeing recommends temporary suspension of the entire global fleet of 3 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains to turn flat; auto stoc ...

DHFL rises 6% after reports suggest NHB found no major deviation in bo ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Zee gains on reports of Sony Corp stake sale; stock up 60% from 52-wee ...

Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at p ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

JD(U) approaches Lok Sabha polls banking on 'honest' and 'nice' Nitish ...

Mike Pompeo says China in 'league of its own' on human rights violatio ...

Mere Pyare Prime Minister movie review: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's toil ...

What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jo ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool ride on Sadio Mane's double to seal quarte ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the birthday boy cried so hard t ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: A quick look at the star's celebrations wit ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The coming year will be as perfect as the a ...

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Deepika Padukone graces the April cover of Vogue alongside Scarlett Jo ...

Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing sexual abuse: Don't want to expose that s ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.