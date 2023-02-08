English
    'Tu' vs 'Aap' debate triggers Delhi-Mumbai showdown on Twitter

    A debate on the correct usage of “aap” vs “tu” has evolved into a wider discussion on Delhi vs Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
    The age-old Delhi vs Mumbai debate has been reignited on Twitter

    Is it rude to use the informal ‘tu’ when addressing someone? That is the question Twitter is currently busy debating after one user posted about her experience in Mumbai. “Never engage with Bombay people in Hindi. You could be complete strangers and they’ll still feel free to address you with a ‘Tu’,” wrote Twitter user @PratPanc, labelling it “unacceptable behaviour.”


    Her tweet has sparked a debate on the correct usage of “aap” vs “tu” and evolved into a wider discussion on Delhi vs Mumbai.


    For some context: “Tu” and “aap” are both words that mean “you” in Hindi. “Aap” is more formal and respectful, generally used when addressing someone older. Tu is considered more informal and less polite than aap in Hindi, which is why some people from the northern parts of the country sometimes object to its usage, especially when addressing strangers or elders.



    Many also agreed with the Twitter user whose tweet sparked the debate. “I feel very uncomfortable when a total stranger addresses me as 'Tu'” one person said in response to the tweet.



    Several others tried to untangle the fine nuances that make tu acceptable in some contexts and unacceptable in others.