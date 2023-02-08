'Tu' vs 'Aap' debate triggers Delhi-Mumbai showdown on Twitter

The age-old Delhi vs Mumbai debate has been reignited on Twitter

Is it rude to use the informal ‘tu’ when addressing someone? That is the question Twitter is currently busy debating after one user posted about her experience in Mumbai. “Never engage with Bombay people in Hindi. You could be complete strangers and they’ll still feel free to address you with a ‘Tu’,” wrote Twitter user @PratPanc, labelling it “unacceptable behaviour.”

Her tweet has sparked a debate on the correct usage of “aap” vs “tu” and evolved into a wider discussion on Delhi vs Mumbai.



Never engage with Bombay people in Hindi. You could be complete strangers and they’ll still feel free to address you with a ‘Tu’. Unacceptable behaviour.

— PratPanc (@PratPanc) February 5, 2023

For some context: “Tu” and “aap” are both words that mean “you” in Hindi. “Aap” is more formal and respectful, generally used when addressing someone older. Tu is considered more informal and less polite than aap in Hindi, which is why some people from the northern parts of the country sometimes object to its usage, especially when addressing strangers or elders.

So what’s the issue and why is Twitter busy debating the politics of tu vs aap? Well, in Marathi, tu is not considered disrespectful or informal. Many Mumbai residents therefore took offence at the tweet, saying that @PratPanc failed to recognise the nuances of language and culture by dismissing tu as a rude way to address someone.

Music composer Kaushal Inamdar joined the debate, noting that tu in Marathi is used with love. “We even call our Gods tu,” he wrote.



Bunkum. My son calls me ‘tu’ like many in this generation. In Marathi, ‘tu’ is used for love, not disrespect. We even call our Gods ‘tu’. Learn to understand the nuances of different cultures before exposing your ignorance. https://t.co/VVxsWXe7Ne

— Kaushal S Inamdar| कौशल इनामदार (@ksinamdar) February 7, 2023



Complains about Mumbai hindi being rude for using TU instead of AAP when in reality it isn't rude at all. Refuses to understand. Then goes on to be actually rude by bringing up follower count?? pic.twitter.com/gmtozfQWzZ

— Husbanding (@tapanwaval) February 6, 2023

Many also agreed with the Twitter user whose tweet sparked the debate. “I feel very uncomfortable when a total stranger addresses me as 'Tu'” one person said in response to the tweet.



I feel very uncomfortable when a total stranger addresses me as 'Tu'. I was disrespectfully spoken to in a Bombay bus many years ago. I had asked the conductor directions, and he had said, "Tereko aage jake khade hone ka." It was such a turnoff! I have never liked Bombay. https://t.co/TiUg7MEG4O

— Manimugdha Sharma (@quizzicalguy) February 7, 2023



Tu vs Aap:For me it's not an ego issue,it's a matter of courtesy &civility*. Having lived in #Lucknow in my early years, the tehzeeb is hard-wired into my brain.I can never refer to a stranger as "tu",regardless of their age,social status or gender."Tu" zubaan par aata hi nahi :) https://t.co/iCYkdfuMie

— nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) February 8, 2023

Several others tried to untangle the fine nuances that make tu acceptable in some contexts and unacceptable in others.



In the first week @ college, a classmate who had moved from Delhi thought of us as rude for saying 'tum' instead of 'aap' , and we thought she was too formal and didnt consider us friends. Replacing random words with Marathi/Eng/Gujarati equivalents is perfectly normal. https://t.co/rHXHlHhz8r

— Prathamesh Godbole (@prathgodbole) February 7, 2023



And many just used the debate to crack jokes



There's a railway station in Andhra Pradesh called Tadipatri. It's station code is TU, which, I think should immediately be changed to Aap.

— Parth MN (@parthpunter) February 8, 2023



north indians when atif aslam sings tu jaane na instead of aap jaane na pic.twitter.com/PEzJAL6O0c

— gordon (@gordonramashray) February 7, 2023