Top 5 ski towns in Australia for the love of adventure

Skiing on Australia's Mount Buller, located in High Country, Victoria, a three-hour drive from Melbourne.

The raging heat of summer is well upon us, and if you’re looking for a much-needed respite from the sweltering sun, Australia’s ski resorts have the answer for you. Since countries in the Southern Hemisphere gear up for their winter when summer starts in the Northern Hemisphere, Australian snowfields are now open to offer unique winter experiences.

If you are yet to make holiday plans, now is the time. While Australia may be famous for its pristine beaches, never-ending coastlines and the Outback, it’s the best time now — usually between June and September — to experience the exhilarating ski slopes and stunning hilly landscapes in its diverse ski resorts. Whether you’re a seasoned skier or a beginner, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a guide to the top 5 ski towns Down Under, each offering its own distinctive charm and snow adventures.

1. Perisher Ski Resort

Perisher ski town, Australia.

Situated in the Kosciuszko National Park in the Snowy Mountains region and spanning four interconnected valleys, Perisher is the largest ski area not only in Australia, but in the entire Southern Hemisphere. With a varied variety of a staggering 3,076 acres of skiable terrain to suit all ski levels, and over 60 miles of marked cross-country ski trails, Perisher presents a haven for skiers as well as snowboarders. Every Tuesday and Friday, once the sun goes down, the Front Valley is lit up for night skiing. Apart from this, the alpine resort offers family-friendly activities such as tobogganing and tubing as well as a range of off-slope activities. One could choose from the array of accommodation options to stay on mountain at Perisher, or opt to stay in nearby Jindabyne, where classic country pubs and a plethora of dining options lend a welcoming, laid-back vibe.

The closest airport is Sydney’s Kingsford Smith International Airport, about a 5.5-hour drive, while Melbourne is approximately a seven-hour drive away. But if you’d prefer to avoid the icy roads, a convenient and fun way to access Perisher is via the ski tube alpine railway.

2. Thredbo

About 16 km away from Perisher, in the heart of the Snowy Mountains of New South Wales, is the Thredbo Alpine Resort. Albeit nearly half the size of Perisher, Thredbo offers a diverse range of terrain suitable for all skill levels, from beginner slopes to challenging black diamond runs. It is renowned for having the highest vertical drop in the country and boasts the 3-mile Village Trail, Australia's longest ski run.

Thredbo ski town, Australia.

It also has a vibrant village at the base of the mountain with a range of cosy accommodations, thriving restaurants, bars, cafés and shops. Merritts Gondola, the only gondola in Australia, is a high-speed, eight-person ski lift that takes you from the village to the base of the cruiser area in six minutes.

Merritts Gondola, Thredbo, Australia.

And after a thrilling day on the slopes, treat yourself at Eagle’s Nest, dubbed Australia’s highest restaurant. With a comprehensive ski school, extensive terrain parks and a wide variety of off-slope activities, Thredbo promises an all-encompassing winter adventure for all ages.

3. Mount Hotham

Mount Hotham ski town, Australia.

Regarded as Australia's powder capital — thanks to storms from the south that can bring lots of dry powder with them — Mount Hotham delivers an exciting ski experience with its challenging terrain and stunning vistas. Located in Victoria's Alpine National Park around 4 hours away from Melbourne by road, this is a mountain for those who enjoy exhilarating, steeper and deeper runs. Its unique upside-down layout — where the ski village is perched at the top of the mountain — ensures astonishingly beautiful views of the clouds alongside the white slopes below.

Besides being ideal for those seeking an adrenaline-filled adventure on the slopes, Mount Hotham offers a variety of lodging options and a lively apres-ski scene. For a truly unique experience, take a husky sled dog tour of the backcountry trails of this winter wonderland. This can be followed by a round of bar-hopping in Dinner Plain — a unique alpine village filled with rustic Australian charm, nestled in the Victorian Alps — a mere 12 km down the road.

4. Mount Buller

Mount Buller ski town, Australia.

Combining quality ski trails, spectacular scenery, and first-rate resort facilities, Mt. Buller— located in High Country, Victoria— is a three-hour drive from Melbourne, making it among the most accessible major ski resorts in Australia. The resort boasts over 300 hectares of skiable terrain and 20 ski lifts making up the largest lift system in Australia, while its runs, spread over 742 acres, range from wide beginner slopes to expansive terrain for advanced skiers.

One can enjoy a unique skiing experience at Mt. Buller’s two distinct mountainsides. The Northern Slopes are perfect for those who enjoy intermediate blue runs, while the Southern Slopes offer a challenge with their black trails. The Bourke Street beginners ski area is a bustling hub, much like the vibrant street in Melbourne that shares its name. The village at the heart of the mountain is equally lively, with plenty of ski-in/ski-out lodging options where the slopes are right outside your door. Additionally, there are a variety of dining and nightlife options available to choose from.

5. Falls Creek

Falls Creek cross country trails, ski town, Australia.

Nestled in northeast Victoria’s picturesque Alpine National Park, Falls Creek is less than a two-hour drive from Albury-Wodonga or five hours from Melbourne. A pedestrian-only, ski-in and ski-out village, it holds the distinction of being Victoria’s largest ski resort with 450 acres of skiable terrain, 92 trails and 40 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails to explore.

With its special zone of beginner-friendly slopes called Drovers, the Wombat Ramble for intermediate skiers, and the Summit region for advanced snowboarders, Falls Creek offers a convenient and inviting atmosphere for visitors of all abilities.

Falls Creek is also a popular choice for families owing to its thriving ski school and child-dedicated runs, and a range of programs designed to cater to each age and interest. Beyond skiing and snowboarding, the resort provides an extensive array of activities, including cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobile tours. If you fancy adventuring beyond the park, enjoy a single day or multi-day guided backcountry tour.

With its wide ski fields and friendly village atmosphere, along with cozy alpine housings and a delightful ambience, Falls Creek succeeds in capturing the essence of a charming winter getaway.