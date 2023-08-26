9 Indian cities with ideal climate and perfect weather for happy living

Umiam Lake, Shillong, Meghalaya. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

There are only a handful of cities in India that have pleasant weather all year round. These destinations have mild temperatures and are ideal for vacations or living full-time. Here's a round-up of the nine top cities with the perfect climate to live in.

People in these places can enjoy outdoor activities throughout the year and generally have a better quality of life. They tend to be happier as well. Save this guide for when you need to plan for your next getaway or a city to move into for good, taking into consideration pleasant climate solely:

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital, Uttarakhand. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Nainital is a quaint hill station located in the foothills of the Himalayas, with the pear-shaped Naini Lake at its centre. Founded during the British Raj by P Barron, an English sugar trader, Nainital was a summer retreat for British soldiers.

Nainital is still well-loved for its temperate weather. This town has cool summers and warm winters. The average temperature in Nainital ranges from 15 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru, Karnataka

The capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru has pleasant weather all year round. This city is home to several verdant pockets, including picturesque parks and gardens, such as the Cubbon Park and the Lalbagh Botanical Garden.

The temperatures in Bengaluru are typically between 20 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Cubbon Park, Bengaluru, Karnataka. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The city is situated in a plateau region that helps to keep the temperatures stable. It also receives abundant rainfall, which keeps the air fresh and clean.

Goa

Palolem beach, Goa. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Goa is a wildly popular beach destination with a tropical climate. The state features pristine beaches that are frequented by locals and tourists alike.

Goa’s average temperature ranges from 25 to 35 degrees Celsius, with warm winters and hot summers.

Located along the Arabian Sea, this destination receives sea breeze that moderates its temperatures.

Furthermore, the monsoons in Goa run from June to September. However, the rains are typically not too heavy.

The best time to visit Goa is during the winter months, between November and February.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Tea plantation in Doddabetta, Ooty or Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Also known as Udhagamandalam, Ooty is a beautiful hill station in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. This town is visited for its pleasant climate, lush green hills, and spectacular scenery.

Ooty is situated at an altitude of 2,240 m above sea level, which helps to moderate the temperature. The temperature in this mountain getaway ranges from 15 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Ooty’s Botanical Garden, Pyramid Falls, Government Rose Garden, and Doddabetta Peak are must-visits.

Shillong, Meghalaya

Police Bazar, Shillong, Meghalaya. (Photo: Vikramjit Kakati via Wikimedia Commons)

Commonly known as the Scotland of the East, Shillong has excellent weather throughout the year. The average temperature in this city is between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius.

We suggest visiting Shillong during the winter months, from November to February. Winters in this city are mild.

Shillong has surreal natural beauty, including awe-inspiring mountain peaks, lakes, waterfalls, and parks.

The Mawsmai Falls, Ward's Lake, Don Bosco Centre for Indigenous Cultures, and the Shillong Arboretum are worth checking out.

Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

French Quarter, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Pondicherry was founded in 1674 by the French East India Company. The average temperature in Pondicherry is between 25 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Now known as Puducherry, Pondicherry houses striking French colonial buildings. The city also has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country.

We recommend visiting Pondicherry in the winter months. Moreover, when in Pondicherry, visit the French Quarter, the Arulmigu Manakula Vinayagar Temple, the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, and the Puducherry Museum.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Toy train in Darjeeling, West Bengal. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Featuring tea plantations as far as the eye can see, Darjeeling is a mountain town in West Bengal that offers arresting views of the majestic peaks of the Himalayas.

Darjeeling’s daily temperature is usually between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius. Visit Darjeeling in the spring or autumn to avoid the crowds.

This hill station is home to numerous opulent hotels and homestays, which are surrounded by verdant tea plantations such as The Glenburn Tea Estate, Taj Chia Kutir Resort & Spa, and Windamere Hotel.

Coorg, Karnataka

Aerial view of Coorg, Karnataka. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is a district in Karnataka. Housing rolling coffee plantations, Coorg is about a four-hour drive from Bengaluru.

This town is a popular destination thanks to its temperate climate. The temperature in Coorg usually does not cross 25 degrees Celsius in the summer and 15 degrees Celsius in the winter.

This hill station has several tourist attractions, including the Nagarhole National Park, the Kaveri River, and the Abbey Falls.

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar, Kerala. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

This mountain town is home to tea plantations and offers panoramic views of the Western Ghats. Munnar has a hill station climate with mild temperatures throughout the year.

Munnar is well-known for its natural beauty. Visit the Eravikulam National Park, Lakkam Waterfalls, and the Kundala Lake.

Stay at Tea County Munnar, Windermere Estate, Devonshire Greens, or the Panoramic Getaway. These well-appointed hotels are encompassed by beautiful tea plantations and untouched forests.