7 best Indian and international destinations to visit for a fun cultural trip

As a tourist, exploring a destination’s culture firsthand is an excellent way to learn about the place you are visiting.

By understanding a particular place’s culture, you can gain a better understanding of the customs, traditions, and way of life of its people.

Furthermore, several destinations globally offer travellers opportunities where they can discover the destinations’ culture firsthand. If you are a culture buff, check out these seven destinations in India and abroad:

Durban, South Africa

Gandhi's bust at Sarvodya Museum, Durban. (Photo: South Africa Tourism)

Situated on the east coast of South Africa, Durban is a multicultural city with a rich history.

​​Located in North Durban, the eThekwini Inanda Heritage Route in the Inanda Valley gives travellers a chance to gain knowledge of South Africa’s cultural legacy.

This historic route celebrates the leaders of the struggle against Apartheid. The Inanda Valley was where Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi fought for equality and justice.

From this valley, Nelson Mandela cast the first vote as a black person in South Africa’s first democratic election. The Satyagraha movement by Gandhi was conceptualised here as well.

Visitors can take a guided tour of the eThekwini Inanda Heritage Route. In addition to the country's history, the tour also provides insights into the rich culture and beliefs held by local Durban communities.

Durban is also home to additional cultural attractions such as the Durban Art Gallery,​​ the Gandhi Museum and the Umhlanga Cultural Village.

Bahrain

Dilmun Burial Mounds, Bahrain. (Photo: Bahrain Tourism)

With a history of over 4,000 years, this fascinating destination is a treasure trove of museums, archaeological sites, traditional craft centres, and historic forts.

For travellers who want to learn about the culture of Bahrain, the Bahrain National Museum, the Bahrain Fort, the ​​​​​​Riffa Fort, the Al Jasra Handicraft Centre, and the Pearling Path are must-visits.

The Bahrain National Museum ​houses ancient artefacts and interactive exhibits that can help visitors learn about the country’s past.

The museum's highlight is the Dilmun Burial Mounds, a UNESCO World Heritage site, which provides a glimpse into Bahrain's prehistoric era.

Moreover, the Al Jasra Handicraft Centre allows visitors to watch artisans creating intricate pottery, handwoven textiles, basketry, and traditional pearl jewellery. The centre also hosts workshops and demonstrations for visitors to learn and engage in these traditional crafts.

Washington DC, the US

The Washington Monument, Washington, DC, the US. (Photo: Jacob Creswick via Unsplash)

The capital city of the US, Washington, DC is home to numerous museums, historical sites, art galleries, and performance venues.

With more than 175 embassies, ambassador residences, and international cultural centres, DC is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the nation. These embassies host several cultural events throughout the year that are open to the general public.

Washington DC has some of the most celebrated free museums in the world. The National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Museum of Natural History and the National Air and Space Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, and the National Gallery of Art are crowd favourites.

Furthermore, the city features many well-known monuments and memorials. Most of these monuments are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and you do not need to make reservations. They include the Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, National World War II Memorial, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, the FDR Memorial, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Bordeaux, France

Bordeaux, France. (Photo: Juan Di Nella via Unsplash)

There is much more to Bordeaux than just good wine. The city of Bordeaux in southwestern France has over 2,300 years of history.

Guests can visit the Musee d'Aquitaine, a museum to learn more about Bordeaux and the Aquitaine region. It houses a selection of artefacts, including Roman mosaics, mediaeval sculptures, and modern art.

Additionally, travellers can check out Vieux Bordeaux, the old town of Bordeaux that is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Vieux Bordeaux has many striking historical buildings, including the Saint-André Cathedral, the Place du Parlement, and the Hôtel de Ville.

Additional places to visit in Bordeaux include the CAPC Musée d'art Contemporain de Bordeaux, a contemporary art museum, the Cathédrale Saint-André, a stunning Roman Catholic church, and the Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux, a theatre built in the 18th century.

Travellers can also book a wine tour to explore the rich history of Bordeaux and its world-famous wines.

Waitangi, New Zealand

Waitangi Treaty Grounds Meeting House, New Zealand. (Photo: David Kirkland)

Waitangi is a small town in New Zealand, which is home to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, a national historic site where the Treaty of Waitangi, the founding document of New Zealand, was signed in 1840.

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds offer guests a chance to learn about the Māori people, the indigenous people of New Zealand who arrived in the country over 1,000 years ago.

At the award-winning Waitangi Treaty Grounds, visitors can partake in a full-day immersive experience that includes watching powerful Māori cultural performances, exploring traditional Māori crafts, and taking informative guided tours of a lush native forest, an art gallery and a carving studio, all with spectacular vistas of the Bay of Islands.

In addition, the Waitangi Arts and Crafts Centre, the Waitangi Maori Cookery School, and the Waitangi Māori Language School are worth checking out.

Jaipur, India

Amber Fort, Jaipur. (Photo: Meric Dagli via Unsplash)

Jaipur is a top destination for culture lovers. The vibrant capital of Rajasthan, the Pink City, has a plethora of historical monuments and cultural attractions.

Jaipur's most popular cultural attractions are the Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal, Panna Meena ka Kund, Nahargarh Fort, Birla Mandir, City Palace, and Amer Bazaar.

A good time to visit Jaipur is during the Jaipur Literature Festival, a literary festival held every January. This festival hosts interesting sessions featuring a diverse range of authors, poets, and thinkers from around the world.

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, Cambodia (Photo: Vicky T via Unsplash)

Siem Reap offers a glimpse into the Khmer civilisation, one of the most important ancient civilizations in Southeast Asia.

The city is home to the Angkor Archaeological Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which consists of the remains of the Khmer Empire, including the awe-inspiring Angkor Wat temple.

Built in the second century by King Suryavarman II, Angkor Wat is the largest religious monument in the world.

Additionally, travellers can visit the Royal Palace, the National Museum of Cambodia, the Old Market, and the ​​Apsara Theatre in Siem Reap to immerse themselves in Cambodia's rich culture.