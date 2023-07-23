Walt Disney World in Florida, the US. (Photo: Walt Disney World)

If you are travelling with children, you invariably need to add amusement parks to your travel itinerary.

For this reason, we have rounded up the best theme parks in the world. From fun aquatic parks and Hollywood-themed parks to venues featuring exhilarating rides, these amusement parks are for all age groups. Here are the 7 best amusement parks in the world. Save this guide for your next international family getaway:

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida

Walt Disney World in Florida. (Photo: Walt Disney World)

Often referred to as the best theme park in the world, the Walt Disney World Resort comprises the Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney's Animal Kingdom Park, Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park, and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

Magic Kingdom is well-loved for its captivating fireworks displays and Disney characters' musical parades. Epcot features unique international pavilions, and Disney's Hollywood Studios houses exhilarating rides and character experiences. Finally, Disney's Animal Kingdom offers guests an opportunity to partake in animal-themed attractions.

This year, all Disney theme parks globally are celebrating Disney 100, a year-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

Walt Disney World's various theme parks are celebrating Disney 100 with a variety of novel experiences, such as new character outfits and photo opportunities.

Universal Studios Hollywood, California

Universal Studios Hollywood, California. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Universal Studios Hollywood is a film studio and theme park in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles County, California.

This distinctive theme park’s highlights include The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Simpsons Ride, Jurassic World - The Ride, and The Walking Dead Attraction.

Universal Studios Hollywood also offers a tour of its film studio, which gives guests a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the sets of famous TV shows and movies.

Moreover, a few months ago, the much anticipated Super Nintendo World™ opened at Universal Studios Hollywood.

This immersive area transports visitors to the world of Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. It houses a ride, interactive experiences, and themed shopping and dining offerings.

However, be warned, presently, the lines at Super Nintendo World™ are very long.

Luna Park in Coney Island, New York

Luna Park in Coney Island, New York City. (Photo: NYC Tourism)

Luna Park is an amusement park in Brooklyn, New York City. It is located on the Coney Island peninsula, which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.

Luna Park features 28 rides, 13 carnival-style games, and an arcade for kids and adults.

The park’s most popular rides include The Cyclone, ​​The Wonder Wheel, Leti's Treasure, and Tony's Express.

The Cyclone is a wooden roller coaster, which was constructed in 1927 and is one of the most iconic roller coasters in the world.

Furthermore, Luna Park has eight food venues, including a recently opened bar and grill.

Visit this park for a charming old-world theme park experience.

Parc Astérix, France

Parc Astérix, in Plailly, France. (Photo: Parc Astérix)

Founded in 1989, Parc Astérix is a theme park in France based on the comic book series Asterix by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo.

The park is located in Plailly, about a 40-minute drive from Paris. It is a whimsical paradise for Asterix fans of all ages.

Parc Astérix features six themed areas — Gaul, Greece, Rome, Egypt, Vikings, and Aventure.

At Parc Astérix, the Pegase Express, Discobélix, the Toutatis coaster, Traces de Pirates, Templ Explora Grand Splatch, and Penthésilée are crowd-favourite attractions.

SeaWorld San Diego, California

SeaWorld, San Diego, California. (Photo: Visit California Hub)

One of the most well-known marine parks in the world, SeaWorld San Diego is a must-visit. It is home to several marine life, such as killer whales, dolphins, sea lions, and penguins. SeaWorld San Diego features live shows, roller coasters, and walk-through exhibits.

This year, the theme park unveiled a new highly anticipated coaster, a play area for kids called Rescue Jr., and a family-friendly coaster — Arctic Rescue.

Arctic Rescue is a ride that allows visitors to hop on a snowmobile and race through the chilly Arctic climate to help animals in danger.

This aquatic park is particularly suitable for children of all ages.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Dubai

Aquaventure Waterpark, Trident Tower, Dubai. (Photo: Aquaventure Waterpark)

This marine park comprises approximately 105 water slides and attractions across 22.5 hectares.

At Aquaventure, visitors can go on one-of-a-kind water slides, roller coasters, and attractions.

This park also houses an expansive open-air marine habitat with more than 65,000 marine animals. Here, guests can interact with marine life, such as dolphins and sea lions.

The best time to visit Aquaventure Waterpark is ​​between November and April.

Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Yas Island Tourism)

Situated on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World is the first Ferrari-branded theme park in the world.

Established in ​​2010, this theme park houses several attractions, such as roller coasters, simulators, and shows for thrill-seekers.

This indoor park’s highlight is Formula Rossa, the fastest roller-coaster in the world that takes riders from 0 to 240 kmph in 4.9 seconds while soaring to heights of 52 metre.

Furthermore, Ferrari World also offers over 20 thrilling rides and attractions, such as Ferrari World's Roof Walk experience, ​​​​​​​​The Flying Aces, G-Force, Speed of Magic, and zip-lining.

While Ferrari World is particularly enjoyable for adults, it also has some attractions that are suitable for children. Also, since it is an indoor park, it’s great to visit in the summer months.