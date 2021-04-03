Planning a road trip? Travel essentials your car must have

Just a few gadgets can help you be better prepared for everything from punctures to picnics.

Road trips have become increasingly popular in the last year, for obvious reasons. Cars offer you safety from elements which now include contagious viruses, and driving to a destination, no matter how far away, seems more plausible than taking a flight.

Although cars have become infinitely more dependable as the decades have gone by, there continue to be a few (mostly technological) staples that must accompany you on a long trip, along with a dedicated pre-trip check-up and a healthy supply of snacks. So, what should be in your car’s boot, glove box, etc., before you set-off?

1. Puncture kit

While we always recommend leaving with a spare tyre in mint condition, nothing can prepare you for multiple punctures on gravelly, debris-strewn roads. Therefore, it’s absolutely essential that you carry a basic puncture kit, given that puncture repair shops will become increasingly scarce as you move away from urban confines. A basic tubeless tyre puncture kit contains a reamer, probe, glue, pliers, repair strips and a cutter.

It can easily be acquired for Rs 350-500.

2. Air pump

Tubeless or not, a repaired tyre is no good without air in it. A portable tyre pressure kit must be paired with a digital tyre pressure tester to accurately gauge tyre pressure levels. High tyre pressure can increase your mileage at the cost of making your ride a little bouncy, while a low tyre pressure can make the ride more supple at the cost of some extra fuel.

Average price: Rs 1,500 - 2,500

3. Dash cam/GoPro Hero 8 or 9

Indian roads are accident-prone, be it due to poor visibility, poor lane etiquette or a myriad of other reasons. Which is why, for insurance purposes, it’s best to have a constantly running dash cam which can record any potential mishap (not caused by you) that could quite possibly get you out of a sticky legal situation.

But if it’s the scenic view or the hypnotic rhythm of the drive that you want to capture for posterity, you need an action camera like the GoPro. The more recent models, like the Hero 7,8 and 9, can capture HD footage and automatically stabilise the footage for you, capturing the sound, the vibe and of course, a wide angle view of the winding road ahead. While a GoPro is a costly gadget, the ease with which it lets you upload feature and voice-activated functions makes it invaluable when greeted by a stunning view. Just carry a spare set of batteries, along with a type-C USB charging cable, because this one drains the batteries rather quickly.

Average price: Dash Cam - Rs 5,000-10,000; GoPro Hero - Rs 27,000 - 38,000.

4. USB car adaptor

Wireless charging may be a cool gimmick, but what really gets the job done is a USB adaptor plugged into the car’s lighter port. One with multiple USB ports is an absolute essential, as it can charge several gadgets at once in a relatively short span. Ideally, go for one with an additional type-C USB charging port.

Average price: Rs 250-500

5. Portable Wifi dongle

If you’re looking to drive halfway across the country, there’s no guarantee of constant data coverage. And even if you have access to 4G, why incur data charges when you can carry a Wifi dongle? Your co-passengers will have the luxury of streaming videos on their laptops while you drive, and you can have access to SatNav or stream music constantly without having to worry about exceeding your data pack.

Average cost: Rs 2,000 (not including wifi charges)

6. First-aid kit

Band-aids, antiseptic ointment, painkillers, sterilising wipes and any other medical staple you need must be a part of your basic first-aid kit, no matter where you travel. If not for you, then for any accident victim you might encounter on the highway. Thanks to the Good Samaritan Law that was passed by the Supreme Court, you can help a victim of a road accident without getting drawn into any undue legal process.

7. Cooling box

Most cars, south of a Cadillac Escalade don’t come with their own refrigerator. And while a cooled glovebox is nifty, it doesn’t hurt to have a reasonably large cooling box in the boot, to keep your non-alcoholic beverages chilled. This comes in particularly handy, if you intend to have a picnic, should you find a great spot. The world is your oyster.

Average price: Rs 1,500-5,000

8. Roof Cargo box

If your car’s got a nifty pair of roof rails, a roof cargo box is a neat way of enhancing your car’s luggage capacity. While a carrier made of a weatherproof fabric is undoubtedly cheaper, it’s preferable to go for one made out of fibreglass or plastic as it proves to be more durable and aerodynamic. Frees up plenty of space in the boot, in case you wish to carry heavy camping equipment.

Average cost: Rs 5,000 - 30,000

9. Jumper cables + battery jump starter kit

Yes, even in the 21st century, there’s no substitute for a handy pair of jumper cables, should you find your battery drained at the most inopportune time (of course: there’s no opportune time). If not a full- fledged portable battery jump starter kit (which costs a fair bit more, but is worth the money), a basic pair of jumper cables would allow you to use another car’s battery to jump-start yours.

Average price: Battery jump starter kit: Rs 4,000-7,000; Jumper cables: Rs 800-1,500.

10. Microfiber cloth(s)

In the highly likely scenario where a proper car wash isn’t nearby, a microfiber cloth (or several) helps wipe the dirt off your car without damaging the paint. Often, rigorous dusting with a normal towel or an old T-shirt can cause the friction between the fibers and the dust granules on the car’s surface to create micro scratches that affect the car’s overall sheen. A quick wipe-down with a microfiber cloth preserves the integrity of the paint job.

Average price: Rs 150-200