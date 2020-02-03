No more fully-AC locals in Mumbai: WR moots trains with both AC/ Non-AC coaches

After witnessing public resistance over the decision to procure more air-conditioned local trains for the Mumbai suburban section, the Western Railway decided to get trains that have both AC and non-AC coaches.

Writing to the Railway Board on January 31, the WR informed that it is looking at procuring trains having split coaches, given the commuter dissatisfaction with the fully-AC locals.

Speaking about the development, Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO), WR, said: “The Railway authority has suggested the Railway Board moot a six AC and nine non-AC coach plan or the three AC and nine non-AC coach plan.

Meanwhile, VK Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board, said: “Stakeholders informed us that daily commuters are ill-disposed towards the trains. The locals have also opposed to fully-AC trains citing the expense factor.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the daily commuters of Mumbai local trains have been disenchanted with the special fully-AC trains almost right from the time the services started in 2017. Their first contention was that first-class passes did not suffice to board the special trains plying on the Borivali-Churchgate route.

The other problem that surfaced later and proved to be more problematic than the former is that these trains took longer halts at stations since the doors are automated. As a result, subsequent train services would almost always get delayed. On January 31, for instance, after the Central Line got its first AC local, a near-stampede like situation was witnessed at Thane station when doors didn’t close due to overcrowding. This resulted in a 15-minute delay of services during the peak hours in the morning.