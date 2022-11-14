FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Dos & Don’ts when in Doha for the tournament

Aspire Park, Doha, Qatar. (Photo via Unsplash)

Qatar is expecting around 1.5 million spectators during the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches, from November 20 to December 18. Before packing your bags, know the travel and stay dos and don’ts:



No quarantine or COVID-19 test is required after arrival in Qatar.



Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 while in Qatar will be required to isolate.



Masks are mandatory within healthcare facilities and on public transport



As of November 1, visitors are no longer required to get a COVID-19 test prior to flying into Qatar. Visitors who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 while they are in Qatar will, however, be required to take isolation measures according to Qatar rules.

EHTERAZ contact-tracing application: Ehteraz is the official contact-tracing application for the State of Qatar, provided by the Ministry of Public Health. Download the Ehteraz mobile app and activate it on the mobile phone using a local or international SIM card.

Register in the pre-entry online registration system through the website, www.ehteraz.gov.qa, at least three days before arrival.

All relevant documents to be uploaded including certificates of COVID-19 vaccination or recovery.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 visitors who hold Hayya Cards are excluded from the pre-entry online registration requirement on Ehteraz website.

Hayya card: All visitors must apply for a Hayya card, the official fan ID that offers free public transport around Doha and acts as an entry visa into the country. Visitors can collect a physical copy of their digital Hayya card, in case they want to use transport services or fan zones and do not have a mobile phone.

Health insurance: Emergency and urgent healthcare services will be provided for free at public hospitals for Hayya Card holders. Though not mandatory, Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health strongly recommends visitors take out travel insurance (with healthcare cover) for the duration of their stay in Qatar.

Entry restrictions: Entry to Qatar will be restricted from November 1 until December 23 to only citizens, residents and holders of the World Cup Hayya card. Restrictions apply to all air, land and sea borders into Qatar.

Clothing: Attitudes towards dress are relaxed in Qatar, though visitors are expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public places. In malls, it is appropriate to cover the shoulders and wear clothing over the knee. Swimwear is allowed at hotel beaches and pools. Removal of shirts in the stadium is not permitted.

Alcohol: Bringing alcohol into Qatar is strictly prohibited. However, alcohol is served in licensed restaurants and in many hotels across the country but drinking alcohol outside of designated areas is prohibited. Do not purchase alcohol en route to Qatar at duty free shops because it will be confiscated upon arrival into Qatar. The legal drinking age in Qatar is 21, and establishments serving alcohol will ask for original photo ID upon entry. Inside the stadium bowl, ticket holders will have access to non-alcoholic Budweiser Zero. At the FIFA Fan Festival, Budweiser will be available to purchase from 6.30 pm.

Drugs & E-Cigarettes: There is zero tolerance for drugs-related offences in Qatar. The penalties for the use of, trafficking, smuggling and possession of drugs (even residual amounts) can include lengthy custodial sentences, heavy fines and deportation. Qatar law also prohibits the importation, sale and purchase of electronic cigarettes, liquids and other similar products (eg. electronic shisha pipes).

Medicine: Some prescribed and over the counter medicines may be controlled substances in Qatar. If you need to bring in controlled/prescription medication into Qatar, ensure you carry your official doctor’s prescription, hospital note or a letter from your GP, detailing the drug, the quantity prescribed and dosage. This note or letter should also be signed by the doctor/consultant and stamped by the hospital or surgery.

Public displays of affection: Public displays of affection (PDA) are not part of local culture, hence avoid all PDA. According to the Qatar Tourism Authority, “Showing overt affection and intimacy in public is frowned upon.”

Cohabitation: Qatari law prohibits cohabitation of unmarried couples, but during the tournament unmarried friends of different genders or couples can share the same room without penalty.

Photography: Ask permission before photographing/filming members of the public. Taking pictures of government buildings (such as offices, military camps or industrial areas) is not permitted.

Use of drones: If you’d like to capture imagery in-country using a drone or tripod, you have to seek respective permits at least three to four weeks in advance of your trip. The use of a drone requires not only permits, but a local operator licence. Some locations are off limits due to security and safety restrictions.

Tipping: Most restaurants in Qatar include a service charge with the bill, but tipping 10 per cent upwards is common. In hotels, a tip of about QAR 10-20 ($2-3) for doormen and $2 per day for housekeepers is common. Usually, tour guides in Qatar are tipped about $5 per day. Tipping a taxi driver is recommended.

Weekdays/weekend: The first day of the week is Sunday and the weekend is Friday and Saturday.

Services: Banks and other services will be closed on Friday. Some shops also close for a couple of hours before midday prayers and reopen afterwards, so check opening hours before you head out.

Transport tips: There are a range of transport options from Hamad International Airport to the city: shuttle buses, the Doha Metro, taxis and ride-hail services, like Uber and Careem. In Doha, use the Doha Metro and public bus services. Direct bus services will be operational to stadiums from five locations around Doha and key accommodation sites.

From November 1, Corniche Street (Central Doha) will be pedestrianised.

Shuttle bus services: Shuttles will be available between entertainment areas. Free shuttle bus services are now operating between Souq Waqif metro station and Al Bidda Park, connecting fans to various locations across the B-Ring and C-Ring Roads, and connecting accommodation sites to activations. Timetables and routes are available on the Mowasalat website.

Taxi services: Taxis in Qatar can be booked in advance for pickups at hotels, restaurants and malls. You can also hail a taxi from across the street. Remember, the fares in the mornings and nights are different.

Where to watch match screenings: Matches will be screened at Qetaifan Island North (complete with a beach festival including concerts, activities, food and drink outlets), on Al Maha Island in Lusail, at the Al Maha Arena, which will host live concerts and at Fan Village Cabins Free Zone at the official fan villages on the outskirts of Doha.

Currency: All major credit cards are accepted at most locations and retail outlets, including museum gift shops, shopping malls and restaurants. If you require cash, ATMs are widely available. All shops are required to provide electronic payment services and cash is not required for most transactions. It is worth taking out cash to haggle for a bargain at Souq Waqif and the traditional markets.

Language: The official language in Qatar is Arabic, but English is commonly spoken throughout public spaces.

Weather: The winter weather in Qatar is perfect for outdoor adventuring, with lows of around 14 degrees Celsius and highs around of 25 degrees Celsius.

For any additional information, visit: Visitqatar.com/intl-en