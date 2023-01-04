Cleartrip partners with Adani One to offer air travel services

Representative image

Flipkart-owned Cleartrip announced a partnership with Adani One to scale its operation and make air travel accessible to larger demographics, the travel company said in a press release on January 3.

Cleartrip is expected to utilise its experience in the domain of domestic and international flight bookings to bolster Adani One's effort of entering the integrated digital platform category, through the collaboration.

Also Read | Adani Group launches Adani One to service airports vertical, plans super app for ‘digital twin’

According to an official notification, Adani Group’s Adani One will help users book flights, check their flight status in real-time, access Pranaam Meet & Greet Service, and benefits like airport parking, cabs and duty-free products.

Commenting on this, Ayyappan R., chief executive officer of Cleartrip, stated, “At Cleartrip, we are constantly devising new ways to reach our customers and make travel a seamless and hassle-free experience. By onboarding ourselves on the Adani One platform, we will make travel accessible to a larger demographic. This venture signals the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for us.”

About the development, Nitin Sethi, CDO, Adani Digital Labs, said, “This alliance will give us the thrust we need to take off and lay a strong foundation for this extremely dynamic platform which will give a great customer experience across the entire value chain.” The company expects the airport business to double in growth, boosting the air travel ecosystem.

“For us, the most important thing is to get the platform right and then evolve it with relevant consumer insights and feedback. And this can only be done when you have a trusted partner by your side,” Sethi added.

While a 100 percent stake in Cleartrip was acquired by Flipkart in April 2021, Adani Enterprises acquired a significant minority stake in the company in October 2021.

As part of Cleartrip 2.0 and Clear Advantage, Cleartrip has announced the introduction of customer-centric initiatives to disrupt the travel industry.