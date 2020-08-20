172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|travel-trends|business-insight-delhi-disaster-management-authority-gives-nod-to-reopen-hotels-in-delhi-5734211.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Delhi Disaster Management Authority gives nod to reopen hotels in Delhi

In this edition of Business Insight, find out how the industry is holding up amid sporadic lockdowns.

Moneycontrol News

Hotels have been allowed to re-open in Delhi as per the decision by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on August 20.


While the industry has welcomed the decision, there have been calls to let the hospitality industry open up without restrictions across states.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 07:33 pm

tags #Business #business insight #coronavirus #Economy #Reopening India #video

