Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Govt leases out 3 airports to Adani Enterprises paving the way for more world class airports in India

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tells us more about the public-private pact between the Airport Authority of India and Adani Enterprises and how things will pan out going forward

Moneycontrol News

In the first round of privatisation, airports in Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati were cleared by the Union Cabinet for operation, management and development by Adani Enterprises through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The three airports to be handed over are part of the original six that were auctioned last year, wherein Adani Enterprises emerged as the highest bidder. Contracts for the Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangalore airports were signed earlier this year, but Adani is yet to take over their operations because of coronavirus-led disruptions.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tells us more about the public-private pact between the Airport Authority of India and Adani Enterprises and how things will pan out going forward.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Adani Group #big story #videos

