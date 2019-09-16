Traffic rule violating woman from Delhi let go by police after she threatens to commit suicide

The amended Motor Vehicles Act has been giving truant vehicle owners nightmares ever since it was implemented. Multiple incidents concerning exorbitant fines amounting to even lakhs have been doing the rounds, while some drivers and riders are finding innovative ways to dodge the pocket pinch.

However, the most outstanding such event that has come to the limelight has got to be of the woman who threatened to kill herself over fine imposition.

The Kashmiri Gate area in Delhi was witness to high drama that carried on for nearly half an hour on September 14 after traffic police had intercepted a woman on the way to her workplace. It was peak traffic hours in the morning when the woman riding a scooter was stopped for talking over the phone while riding her two-wheeler.

After intercepting her, the traffic cops realised that she was not wearing a helmet and the number plate of her scooter was also broken, as per a report by India Today.

When the officials stopped her, they say she started creating a scene and shouting at the cops.

The moment she was stopped by the cops, the woman began throwing a fit, screaming and yelling at the traffic personnel present at the spot. Initially, she implored with the officers to not issue a challan against her, but when they refused to budge, she began wailing, saying she was not feeling well.

Police said she even created a scene by arguing with them and throwing her helmet on the road. That’s not all. She even rang her mother up at the site, complaining about the policemen harassing her.

Realising that all the drama is still not having any effect on the cops, she eventually threatened to hang herself. To put the traffic cops in a spot, she even warned what answer would they have if she kills herself.