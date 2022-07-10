This techie wants his mother on salary negotiating table

Representational image.

Negotiating salary well is a tough trick that one takes time to master. But in a job market where employers rarely provide a salary range for an advertised role and instead base their offer on a candidate's previous earnings, having that skill becomes absolutely essential.

You may have people giving you advice on how to get yourself the offer that you deserve but what if you could actually have one of them become part of the process?

Recently, a LinkedIn user suggested that the well-known bargaining skills of mothers could be put to use during salary negotiations.

"Can I bring my mother on salary negotiation call?" asked Nitesh Yadav, a software development engineer. "She can definitely make a better deal."

His post racked up nearly 1.8 lakh likes. Many expressed agreement with him in the comments section.

"True! They have great negotiation skills," a LinkedIn user named Avinash Singh said. "You might get some coriander and green chilli allowance as part of CTC (cost to company)."

"My mother will be like 'you should offer at least this much. look at my daughter'," a user named Qaynat Ahmad said.

"HR will faint if my mother starts to negotiate," a third person wrote.

Another person pointed out the downside of mothers having a say in your remuneration. They joked that when the time for annual appraisals would come, mothers might share a list with managers of what all you did to make them unhappy.

Others asked if they could bring their fathers to the negotiating table.

"I should definitely bring my dad then," said a user named Pallavi Bhuniya. "They will hire me at the highest salary and benefits because they will be hiring a "goddess" then. My mother on the other hand.....my salary will become quarter of the proposed."

"All of my offer letters were signed after I get a confirmation from my Dad," Surprisingly, he talks with other dads and has a decent understanding of the job market rates."