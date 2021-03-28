English
This sweet shop in Lucknow is selling a 14 inch-long ‘Bahubali Gujiya’ that weighs 1.5 kg

The sweet, which is made of flour, ghee, dry fruits, condensed milk, and sugar syrup, looks like fried dimsums. Chhappan Bhog’s gujiya is 14 inches long and weighs 1.5 kg.

Moneycontrol News
March 28, 2021 / 05:45 PM IST
Bahubali Gujiya (Image: Instagram/ Chhappan Bhog)

Lucknow’s famous sweet shop Chhappan Bhog has hogged the limelight this Holi by introducing a massive rendition of the beloved traditional North Indian sweet – Gujiya.

The Lucknow sweet shop has made the largest gujiya ever, which has been named the ‘Bahubali gujiya’.

The sweet, which is made of flour, ghee, dry fruits, condensed milk, and sugar syrup, looks like fried dimsums. Chhappan Bhog’s gujiya is 14 inches long and weighs 1.5 kg, reported news agency ANI.


It takes around 25 minutes to prepare the sweet and it costs around Rs 1,200 (depending on the ingredients).

Shitjit Gupta, Marketing Head, Chhappan Bhog, Lucknow, said: “We are getting a good response from consumers and people are excited to see the Bahubali Gujiya. However, the price varies depending on the ingredients one chooses.”
TAGS: #Chhappan Bhog #Holi 2021 #Lucknow
first published: Mar 28, 2021 05:45 pm

