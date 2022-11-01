English
    This Parag Agrawal is ‘not the CEO you’re looking for’ – but he’s minting views on LinkedIn

    Banker Parag Agrawal found that his LinkedIn profile views shot up significantly after Elon Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

    Sanya Jain
    November 01, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
    Banker Parag Agrawal changed his LinkedIn bio after the sacking of Twitter CEO

    What’s in a name? Plenty, if you ask anyone who shares a name with a celebrity. Recently, a Hyderabad-based banker had a brush with fame after the ouster of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, with whom he shares both his first and last name.

    Banker Parag Agrawal found that his LinkedIn profile views shot up significantly after Elon Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in one of his first moves after taking control of the microblogging platform.

    Suspecting that the rise in profile views had little to do with his professional skills and everything to do with his more famous namesake, Parag Agrawal smartly changed his LinkedIn bio to read “Not the CEO you are looking for.”

    “After the Twitter CEO was fired, my profile views have shot up by 36 percent. So, to help folks with finding the right Parag, I have changed my profile page headline,” he explained in a LinkedIn post.

    Agrawal’s post has gone viral with over 82,000 reactions and hundreds of amused comments.

    Meanwhile, Parag Agrawal – the 38-year-old ousted chief executive of Twitter – has maintained radio silence on social media since reports of sacking surfaced.

    Elon Musk will take over as the CEO of Twitter after buying the social media giant in a $44 billion deal. Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, electric carmaker Tesla, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company, fired Twitter's previous chief, Parag Agrawal, and other top company officials last week.
    Tags: #Elon Musk #LinkedIn #Parag Agrawal #Twitter
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:11 am
