King Charles at Brilliant restaurant in London (Image credit: @Brilliantrestaurant/Facebook)

If you are ever in London, you can stop by Brilliant Restaurant for curry that comes approved from the king himself. According to a report in CNN, King Charles III once called this establishment his favourite Indian restaurant. The British royal is believed to be partial to the curry served at Brilliant, but that’s not all that the restaurant is famous for.

Inaugurated in 1975, Brilliant is an award-winning, family-run restaurant that serves Punjabi food with Kenyan influences. It was opened by brothers Kewal and Gulu Anand in London’s Southall in 1975, but the first Brilliant restaurant was actually located in Kenya.

Today, it is run by Gulu Anand, daughter Dipna Anand and son Shanker Anand. On its menu are several vegan and vegetarian options like Dal Tarka, Palak Paneer and Saag Alu, along with seafood and non-vegetarian options.

On its Facebook page, Brilliant has an entire album dedicated to Charles at the establishment.



King Charles III is not the only one who favours Brilliant – celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is also a fan, while actor Kevin Costner pays the restaurant a visit whenever he is in London.

The restaurant has gained public attention once again ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. World leaders, dignitaries and guests of the royal family will attend the coronation – the first in Britain since 1953. India will be represented by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who will be in the UK on May 5 and 6 to attend the coronation.