This airline is offering 'adults only' zone on flights. The features include...

Corendon Airlines will have an 'Only Adult zone' on its flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao. (Representational)

Corendon Airlines, a prominent European carrier, has announced the launch of an "Only Adult zone" on its flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao, set to take off on November 3. This innovative section, situated at the front of the aircraft, is specifically designed to cater to the needs of business travellers and other passengers seeking a child-free environment during their journeys.

Corendon Airlines founder Atilay Uslu heralded this initiative as a pioneering venture within the realm of Turkish-Dutch aviation. He said that this move appeals "to travelers looking for some extra peace of mind during their flight."

Within this exclusive zone, nine spacious seats boasting extra legroom await travellers, accompanied by an additional 93 standard seats. The distinction is more than just seating arrangement; the zone is meticulously cordoned off from the rest of the aircraft by walls or curtains, ensuring a distinct and uninterrupted experience for passengers.

This premium experience, targeted at adult travellers aged 16 and above, comes with a choice between standard seats priced at 45 euros for a one-way ticket and extra-large seats available for 100 euros (around Rs 9,000) one way.

Uslu went on to underscore an unexpected advantage of this initiative, emphasizing its potential positive impact on parents traveling with young children. "They don't have to worry as much about possible reactions from fellow passengers" if the child gets fussy or cries," the carrier noted.