This 11-year-old child prodigy has a higher IQ than Einstein, Stephen Hawking

Adhara Pérez Sánchez's dream is to continue her education at the University of Arizona. (Image: adhara_perez11/Instagram)

An 11-year-old child prodigy from Mexico City, Adhara Pérez Sánchez, is making waves globally with her exceptional intelligence. Adhara's IQ surpasses that of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, who are known for their remarkable contributions to the world of science, and both had an IQ of 160. The young girl is set to receive a master's degree in engineering, with a dream of becoming an astronaut for NASA.

Adhara's childhood was not easy. Growing up in the low-income neighborhood of Tláhuac, Adhara was diagnosed with autism at the age of three. She faced many challenges in school, including bullying from her classmates, which led her to isolate herself. However, her mother, Nayeli Sánchez, noticed her daughter's talent in mathematics, which was confirmed when she was enrolled in the Center for Attention to Talent (CEDAT), a school for gifted children. Adhara's IQ was measured at an astonishing 162.

Adhara's passion for space exploration began when she saw Stephen Hawking's artwork at her doctor's office. She then developed a deep interest in mathematics and science, with a dream of exploring Mars. Adhara finished elementary school at five, middle and high school at six, and already holds a bachelor's degree in systems engineering. Currently, she is pursuing a master's program in mathematics at the Technological University of Mexico.

Adhara is not just focused on her education; she is also working with the Mexican Space Agency to promote space exploration and mathematics to other young girls. She is also working on finishing her G-tests, which will enable her to man flights through an agency with connections to NASA. If she passes, she will be around 17, and the first autistic person to fly.

She is already well-known and has appeared on several magazine covers.



Adhara's dream is to continue her education at the University of Arizona, where she plans to study astrophysics. The school had offered her a scholarship, but due to visa issues, it was deferred. However, this has not stopped Adhara from pursuing her dream, and she remains determined to succeed.

In an interview with Goalcast, Adhara shared her dream of exploring Mars, saying, "I want to go to space and colonize Mars. If you don’t like where you are, imagine where you want to be. I see myself at NASA, so it’s worth a try."