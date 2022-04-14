English
    Tata's super app: 5 things to know about 'Neu'

    Tata Group's super app 'Neu' promises "super rewards" and brings airlines, hotels, medicines and groceries in one place.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 14, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
    Tata's Neu app allows users to access a range of services. (Image credit: @tata_neu/Twitter)

    Tata Group has announced to launch its much-anticipated super app 'Neu' on April 7 as it attempts to take on Amazon and Jio Platforms amid the rapid growth in the consumer digital economy space in the country.

    Currently open for only Tata Group employees, the super app promises "super rewards" and brings airlines, hotels, medicines and groceries in one place. Here are a few features of the app reviewed by Moneycontrol's M Sriram.

    1.) Straight off the bat, the app looks great. A black background is default, but individual icons in the app, and the Neu logo pop with colours. I mention this upfront because as a user coming to a new platform, well versed with the Amazons, Nykaas and Swiggys of the world, the design choices strike you first.

    Tata Neu app launch Live Updates: Tata Group's chairman N Chandrasekaran addresses media

    2.) The sleek black background juxtaposed with colours gives a premium feel to the app, different from Amazon, which feels a lot messier. The app’s homescreen feels like a digital version of Dubai airport’s shopping area.

    3.) The Neu app does not overwhelm you with information. It has built services like  Tata-owned grocery BigBasket or medicine delivery firm 1mg inside it. So using these literally feels like an app inside an app.

    Read more: Review: Tata’s super app is a fascinating, promising work-in-progress

    4.) A host of Tata services can be accessed on this app, including Croma to buy electronics, AirAsia to book a flight, Taj for hotels, manage your satellite TV via Tata Sky or buy luxury and beauty products from Cliq.

    5.) It even offers personal loans, short term credit and insurance, along with bill payments for all your bills in one shot.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 3, 2022 06:44 pm
