    April 14, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

    Tata Neu app launch Live Updates: Tata Group's chairman N Chandrasekaran to address media shortly

    Within a week of its launch, Tata Group's ambitious super app Tata Neu has seen over one million sign-ups.

    Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran on April 14 launched the new improved Tata Neu app.

    Catch all the live streaming HERE

    The app, which debuted with much fanfare on April 7, has also

    clocked more than a million downloads within 24-48 hours of the launch. Its listing on Google Play currently reflects that the app has crossed one million total installs mark.

    Tata also shared the Neu launch invite on social media:

    However, OTP problems and login issues marred the experience and several users took to Twitter to highlight the same on the day of launch.

    According to the firm, the app will allow users to access a range of services from the company-owned brands including Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, and Westside.

    The aim of Tata's new app is to take on Amazon and Jio Platforms amid the rapid growth in the consumer digital economy space in the country.

    Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran recently said that the Tata Group is focussed on transforming businesses for the digital world, and in the consumer context, bringing them together into a unified platform that offers an omnichannel experience.

    The app is available on Android, iOS and Tata Digital website. Tata Group's other airline brands Vistara and Air India, luxury products firm Titan, jewellery firm Tanishq, and automobile manufacturer Tata Motors will also be soon available on the app.
    • April 14, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

    • April 14, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
    • April 14, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

      Tata Neu app launch Live Updates: Tata Group's chairman N Chandrasekaran to address media at 4:30 pm

      Here is the invite:

