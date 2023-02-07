Baby born under earthquake rubble in Syria rescued by locals. Her parents didn't survive

A harrowing video shows a baby born under the rubble in a Syrian town, devastated by the earthquake, being rescued by locals. Her parents didn’t survive the catastrophe.
The girl has not yet been given a name. The nine-second footage shows a man running towards help with the newborn in his arms – the little girl barely moving. The family of the baby, displaced from Deir Ezzor, were in the town on Jenderes in Afrin when the strong earthquake hit.
"This girl, who hasn't have a name yet, was born today under the wreckage during the earthquake in Afrin in Syria, both her parents died, she made it alive. Born an orphan," a Syrian journalist tweeted with the clip.
This girl, who hasnt have a name yet, was born today under the wreckage during the #earthquake in Afrin in #Syria, both her parents died, she made it alive. Born an orphan.pic.twitter.com/PgT3vIy7SG
— Zaina Erhaim #FreeAlaa (@ZainaErhaim) February 6, 2023