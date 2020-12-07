Sylvester Stallone To Auction Watches From His Personal Collection On December 12

Sylvester Stallone is auctioning some of his most prized watches from his personal collection.

Hollywood actor and a long-time watch collector, Sylvester Stallone is auctioning some of his incredible watches from his personal collection, two of which became famous in his movies.

The upcoming Phillips in Association with Bacs and Russo Racing Pulse auction will be held in New York on December 12, 2020. The auction will also see the popular Panerai Luminor, which Philips said is “the most important Panerai ever sold at auction.”

Stallone wore the iconic watch during the 1996 film Daylight. “With this watch and that movie, Stallone influenced culture and the way we wear watches. This piece is so pivotal to the history of the modern watch. It is the watch that changed the game,” says Paul Boutros, Head of Watches, Americas for Phillips, who worked directly with Stallone to procure these watches for auction told Forbes.

Besides, a bright green RM059-01, one of 50 made and created to honour Olympic sprinter Yohan Blake, will also be sold, with an estimated value of $300,000 to $600,000, reported Forbes. One of the five watches to be sold at the auction will be a Richard Mille watch, (RM032-TI) that Stallone wore in The Expendables 3. Stallone will also be selling one of the rarest Richard Mille’s watches, a RM 25-01 Adventure Tourbillon Chronograph, a product of collaboration between Richard Mille and Stallone.