Swiggy identifies 'Swiggyman on horse', but it's not who you think it is

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @IndianKopite)

Swiggy has finally managed to identify the man who rode a horse on a rainy day in Mumbai to apparently deliver orders and took the internet by storm after a video of them went viral.

"We have news about the horse, the young man and the now 'famous' video. Both man and animal have been identified!" the food delivery service wrote on Twitter.

The horse rider was revealed to be 17-year-old Sushant and although he was carrying the company's delivery bag, he is not a Swiggy delivery executive.

Swiggy described Sushant as a "typical teenager" who borrows things and forgets to return them. "In this case what he borrowed was the Swiggy delivery bag," the company tweeted.

Swiggy also announced that Avi, the man who shot the viral video and his friend claimed the Rs 5,000 in Swiggy money which was announced as the bounty while Sushant, who had broken his smartphone, got a new one.

The company had on July 6 announced the bounty hunt. Asking netizens for information on the delivery executive, the food delivery company announced a reward of Rs 5,000 in Swiggy money to the first person who can share useful intel.



Yeh @Swiggy walo ne go green bohot seriously le liya. pic.twitter.com/YYQtvmfcj7 July 3, 2022