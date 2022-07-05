English
    Swiggy seeks info on 'Swiggyman on the horse', promises a reward of...

    "Because the nation wants to know more about the Swiggyman on the horse. And so do we!" Swiggy tweeted on Tuesday.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 08:02 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @IndianKopite)

    Swiggy on Tuesday announced a bounty hunt after a video of one of their apparent executives riding a horse to deliver orders on a rainy day in Mumbai went viral on social media.

    Asking netizens for information on the delivery executive, the food delivery company announced a reward of Rs 5,000 in Swiggy money to the first person who can share useful intel.

    Claiming that the video propelled them to "unexpected but not unappreciated fame", Swiggy stated that they have not been able to trace the delivery executive who came up with the ingenious plan.

    "After exhausting all other options, we now need your help to get to the bottom of this story. So to get things started, we've already launched a Swiggy-wide horse-hunt and put a bounty out as well," the company tweeted.

    The purpose of the hunt is to thank the accidental brand ambassadors, it added.

    Swiggy also stated that they have put up a small tribute in honour of the rider and his steed, and urged people to participate in the bounty hunt "Because the nation wants to know more about the Swiggyman on the horse. And so do we!"

    Here's how Twitter reacted to the announcement:


    Let us know what you think of this bounty hunt in the comments below.
    Tags: #Dadar #mumbai #Swiggy #Swiggyman
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 07:58 pm
