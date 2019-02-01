Sweden car maker Koenigsegg officially enters the 'electric vehicle war'

Swedish hypercar maker Koenigsegg has added its name to the brewing electric vehicle (EV) war after it partnered with National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) to develop all-electric vehicles for the future. With the possibility of an entirely electric line-up in the future, here is what to expect from Koenigsegg’s EV.

1. It is going to be one of the fastest EVs in the world

Koenigsegg is known for making record-breaking and breath-taking hypercars. With the introduction of the even powerful battery packs, it can be safely assumed that it is going to be one of the fastest EVs in the world.

2. It might be a developed Regera

Though Koenigsegg is entering the EV race, it already has a hybrid under its belt. The Regera is a twin-turbo V8 powered “luxury Megacar” as per Koenigsegg and has the option of driving on an all-electric mode for a short while. If Koenigsegg continues with the lineage, we could well have a fully electric Regera soon.

3. We could see Koenigsegg line-up diversify

As per an official press release from Koenigsegg, “NEVS and Koenigsegg are partnering up to develop a product for new and untapped segments, leveraging both companies’ strengths.” If that is to be held true, it would not be wrong to expect Koenigsegg to expand its reach to other segments, like Lamborghini’s Urus.

4. Rimac and Koenigsegg’s team up

Rimac Concept One is an all-electric supercar which is already giving a fierce competition to the likes of Lamborghini Aventador, Honda NSX and Toyota Supra among others. Considering that the founders of the respective companies, Christian Von Koenigsegg and Mate Rimac are old friends, they could very well come together to craft the perfect electric vehicle.

5. Possible self-automation

Considering Koenigsegg’s segment-leading innovations like the One:1, it won’t come as a surprise if Koenigsegg goes the self-driving path, and develops a car which can take itself around without a driver.