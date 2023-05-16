Stuck in Bengaluru traffic, woman works on laptop on Rapido bike

Bengaluru is known for its bustling tech industry and notorious traffic congestion. Commuters in the city often find themselves spending hours stuck in gridlocks, desperately trying to make it to their destinations on time. However, amidst the chaos of the daily commute and never-ending congestion, one woman had to turn her travel time into a work session.
A photo shared on Twitter captured a moment of a woman working on her laptop while riding pillion on a Rapido bike through the congested streets of Bengaluru. The image was shared by a Twitter user who labelled it as a "Peak Bangalore moment."
Social media platforms were flooded with posts from frustrated citizens, sharing their experiences of spending hours stuck in traffic. One person recounted spending a whopping three hours on the road before giving up and returning home in defeat.
This incident also highlights the growing need of remote work and the flexibility it offers. However, users pointed out that many companies are not allowing “work from home” despite the severe traffic problem in the city.
“Problem is with IT companies also. Work getting done from WFH but still they want people to work from office. they really need to think WFH in Bangalore or other cities,” one user tweeted.
He clarified that although he loved the city, the traffic problem was frustrating.
Another pointed out that although employees urged for work from home stuck in traffic, the main problem was with the city’s failing infrastructure.
“All those Bangalore folks venting out against their HR folks about today's crazy traffic situation and about being forced to come to the office instead of WFH, please point your figures at the authorities who have screwed up the infrastructure so badly,” the user wrote.
Bengaluru’s growing population, inadequate infrastructure, unplanned urbanisation and lack of effective public transportation options, all contribute to the city's traffic nightmares. The public infrastructure in the city's tech corridor was a key election issue in the recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections.