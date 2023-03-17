Watch: Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan serves customers

Laxman Narasimhan is a hands-on boss.

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan is a hands-on boss, who, for a deep understanding of the business, has trained at over 30 stores across 12 countries.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Narasimhan said he spent five months learning from thousands of Starbucks employees around the world and had achieved certification as a barista.

"I am now a certified barista following a 40-hour training designed to give me the hands-on experience of the joy and challenges that come with the front-line job," he wrote. "Additionally, I have visited and engaged with partners in our plants and distribution centers, as well as with our geographic and licensed business partners. I’ve also spent time with our partners in the support centers around the world."

A video summarising Narasimhan's training showed him wearing a Starbucks cap and apron, shaking up frappuccinos, working drive throughs, giving high-fives to his employees and asking for their feedback.

In the video, workers described him as someone who loves making others laugh and is "curious and understanding". Watch the video here.

His hands-on approach impressed many LinkedIn users.

"This is an amazing story with a multitude of insight into what we have to look forward to from you, our new leader," a Starbucks employee said. "Thank you for taking the time to get to know Starbucks from not only the bottom up, but from every angle."

"Getting to peoples heart first and creating relationships is a humble, servant leader’s first step to success," another user, an executive, wrote. "This is shaping a culture of trust that is the basis for successfully transferring ownership and holding people accountable for outcomes. Next step I assume is getting to peoples brain through envisioning, inspiring and enabling. Watching every step of you Laxman to learn leadership lessons from your journey."

Laxman Narasimhan, who was raised in Pune, India, will officially take over as CEO in April, succeeding Howard Schultz.