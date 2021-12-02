Artistes thank listeners after Spotify reveals most streamed songs with 'Wrapped 2021'

Spotify Wrapped 2021: Coldplay thanked its fans for their support via an Instagram story. (Image credit: Reuters)

As the year draws to an end, Spotify has released compilations of the top streamed songs, podcasts on the platform for its users. 'Wrapped 2021' is the third edition of the music streaming service's yearly compilations and Twitter has gone on overdrive with people sharing their most listened to artists and music. But, most of the love seems to be coming from artistes and musicians thanking listeners for their support.

American rock band Coldplay shared their streaming details on an Instagram story and revealed that their music was streamed 2.7 billion times by 133 million listeners. "Thank you for listening!" the band posted with their Spotify wrap.

Guitarist and producer from New York John Petrucci, whose songs were streamed 5.5 million times by listeners across 144 countries said he was humbled by the response.

Filipino boy group BGYO, which recorded 5.5 million streams across 152 countries thanked their listeners and added that they are just getting started.

1. For the second year in a row, Puerto Rican Reggaeton star Bad Bunny takes the title of most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify. He received over 9.1 billion streams without releasing a new album this year.

2. Taylor Swift ranked second. Her "Red (Taylor’s Version) gave old and new fans alike a reason to relive the artist’s early groundbreaking work" stated Spotify in a release.

3. Rounding up 2021’s top three is BTS. The globally beloved k-pop group had a standout year thanks to their single “Butter.”

Canadian hip-hop artists Drake—who released 'Certified Lover Boy' in September—and Justin Bieber—whose 2021 album Justice featured collaborations with artists from across the globe—take spots four and five, respectively.