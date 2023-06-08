WTC Final: India defend on a day meant to attack, pay heavily

The new ball is in play and the early hour on Thursday will typically favour the seamers again.

When to attack and when to defend – in these two decisions, one extreme to the other, lies the art of winning a battle. On Wednesday, India decided to ‘defend’ when they needed to ‘attack’. They decided to play it safe when they needed to take the risk. The calls they took were contrary to the calls that were needed to be taken.

And in that, they suffered the consequences.

India won an important toss on the morning of the World Test Championship final at the Oval cricket ground on Wednesday. However, the picture of the greenish tinge they’d seen on the track the last two days had stayed in their minds. What had also stayed in their minds were the morning grey clouds, refusing to move until afternoon for most days this week.

These two factors were enough for Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to decide that batting first would be disastrous. They chose to bowl first.

There was a risk waiting to be taken and they avoided it. Things turned worse the very next moment, clouds making way for clearer skies as early as noon.

The other big mistake India did, despite knowing in their minds that they would like to bowl first if they won the toss, was not going into the game with R Ashwin.

The moment the skies cleared, it was eminently clear that this wasn’t the wicket to had four seamers the responsibility, especially against a team where one left-hander in the top-order was beginning to look like the danger he can be (David Warner) and the other left-hander practically took the game away from India (Travid Head). If every India needed Ashwin around, it was probably on this day.

In hindsight, India may have walked away at stumps wishing they had lost the toss. The decision wouldn’t have been theirs to hurt.

Although, not all is lost for them ‘yet’. The new ball is in play and the early hour on Thursday will typically favour the seamers again. If India can make use of what’s in play as soon as the session begins, they can make an effort to fight their way back.

Else, not just Rohit Sharma but England too should be worried, given that the Ashes are round the corner.

Head was unbeaten on 146 and Smith on 95 with England 327-3 on a wicket that resembles a highway for batsmen who can show patience. These two did the same, especially the latter, and he will reap the benefits of a satisfying Wednesday afternoon to possibly reach his 31st Test century on Thursday morning.