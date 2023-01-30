Reactions to India women’s team winning under-19 world cup: ‘Path-breaking year’

Under-19 champions: BCCI will reward them Rs 5 crore. (Image credit: @Jay Shah/Twitter)

The Indian women's cricket team made history at the under-19 T20 world cup in South Africa on January 29, beating England by seven wickets to win the inaugural title.

Celebrations erupted in India after the landmark win, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and many others taking to social media to congratulate the team.

Modi said the young team's "special win" will inspire many budding cricketers. "Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," he said