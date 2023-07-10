Tennis umpire's 'most Wimbledon warning ever' involves opening a champagne bottle. Watch

The comment has been hailed as the 'most Wimbledon thing ever'. (File)

During a recent Wimbledon match, an umpire’s unusual and hilarious request for the audience provided an unforgettable moment that has since been hailed as the "most Wimbledon warning ever."

During a match between Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva, Australian umpire John Blom’s request made everyone chuckle.

As the first set was underway, a popping sound emanated from the crowd, catching the attention of Blom. Seizing the opportunity, Blom addressed the spectators, urging them to hold off on opening champagne bottles. He humorously cautioned, "Ladies and gentlemen, if you are opening a bottle of champagne, don't do it as the players are about to serve."

The witty admonition elicited chuckles from the crowd, including the players and even the broadcast team, who hailed it as the "most Wimbledon warning" they had ever heard.

A video clip of this moment quickly went viral after being shared on Twitter, captivating over 2.3 million viewers.

Alongside the famous Pimm's, champagne has long been a preferred beverage for Wimbledon attendees, often accompanied by bowls of fresh strawberries and cream—a quintessential British treat.

Twitter users dropped in hundreds of comments under the video.

“Wimbledon is just a vibe. Love it,” one user tweeted. “Tennis and champagne - somethings just go together,” tweeted another. “Ha ha now that’s a warning you don’t hear very often,” a comment read. “Bravo to umpire John Blom. So very Wimbledon and I love it,” read another.