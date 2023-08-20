Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final: 6 things to know about the final & finalists

If Spain win the World Cup, their 19-year-old winger Salma Paralluelo (middle row, centre) will have the unique distinction of holding three World Cups in the same cycle. (Image source: Instagram/ salmaparalluelo)

The FIFA Women’s World Cup in Sydney on August 20 guarantees many exciting things, but above all a brand-new champion. Over the last eight editions, the US have won four times, Germany twice, and Norway and Japan once each. The ninth edition of the tournament was the biggest-ever, with 32 teams. It was also the most successful, with over 1.5 million tickets sold and a global audience of 2 billion. The previous World Cup in France in 2019 had a viewership of 1.19 billion.

The final will be played at the 81,500-seater Stadium Australia in Sydney, 3:30pm India time. Reigning European champions and the fourth-ranked team in the world England will take on Spain, the overwhelming pre-tournament favourites who are ranked sixth. So, it is pretty much a battle among equals and it is likely to be a closely fought game not unlike the quarter-finals of Euro 2022. In that game, Spain opened the scoring and England’s Ella Toone scored in the dying minutes to force extra time. Georgia Stanway’s sumptuous strike from 20 yards ensured a 2-1 victory for England in that game. Here’s a primer that provides the context and gives you everything you need to know about the final.

Where to watch: The final will livestream on FanCode and will be broadcast on DD Sports and Star Sports.

1. First time in a World Cup final

Both Spain and England will be playing their first World Cup final in Sydney. It is remarkable when you consider that Spain are playing only in their third World Cup. They didn’t make it out of the group stages in their debut World Cup in Canada in 2015 and were knocked out in the Round of 16 in France 2019. But women’s football has made big strides in Spain since then, and Barcelona especially are one of the best teams in the business today. Barcelona women won this year’s Champions League before coming to Australia and New Zealand for the World Cup.

England, on the other hand, have made it to every semi-final of the World Cup since 2015. But till this year when they beat hosts and fan-favourites Australia 3-1, England had not managed to win a single semi-final. This makes England's Lionesses the first team, either men or women, to make it to the World Cup finals since 1966 when the England men won the World Cup. So, that’s extra pressure that they will have to deal with. But unlike the English men, the Lionesses have experience in winning—they beat Germany to win the Euros last year.

2. Neither team is at full strength

England are missing their playmaker Fran Kirby (knee injury), the Euros 2022 Golden Boot and Ball winner Beth Mead and their captain Leah Williamson (both ruptured ACL). They have had to adapt in defence, attack and creative core.

Spain, on the other hand, faced a completely different problem—a rebellion. Fifteen players from the first team were up in arms against coach Jorge Vilda, who has been in-charge since 2015, after Spain’s exit from the Euros. They wrote a formal letter withdrawing from the national team till the coach was replaced. The rebel players were not happy with the coaching methods and treatment that included coaches checking players’ bags. The Spanish board backed the 42-year-old Vilda. Football and life carried on. Only three of the Rebel 15—Ona Battle, Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey—made the squad.

3. Strengths and weaknesses

England’s biggest strength is their manager Sarina Wiegman, who has created a close-knit group who have grown to be like a family.

By contrast, the Spanish squad displays signs of a rift. Star Spanish Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner, spurned coach Vilda’s outstretched hand when she was substituted in the semi-final against Sweden. The behind-the-scenes drama hasn’t stopped Spain from playing some eye-catching football, effortlessly controlling the play in the midfield with their sublime passing football. Spain love keeping the ball and, more often than not, manage to get their way.

England also love keeping the ball but are likely to struggle to do so against Spain.

The secret to England’s success in this World Cup has been their willingness and ability to adapt. They haven’t lost a single game, not because they have dominated oppositions but because they have adapted to the different playing styles of the opposition and overcome their limitations by adapting their style of play and loss of players to grind out a result in their favour.

By contrast, Spain came flying out of the blocks with big wins scoring eight goals into games before being humbled 4-0 by Japan despite controlling possession in their final group stage game.

While Spain have struggled to create too many clear-cut scoring opportunities despite their midfield dominance, England have been clinical in their finishing.

4. Key players

This game will be decided in the midfield. England’s midfielders Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh hold the key to unlocking Spain’s defence but they will also be busy dealing with the pure class of Spain’s Bonmati, Putellas and will have to battle past the solid defensive midfielder Teresa Abelleria.

The biggest goal threats will be England’s Lauren Hemp, who has emerged as England’s most reliable and hard-working player, sharp shooter Alessia Russo (watch her mad skill with a back heel) and Lauren James if she starts.

Spain’s biggest threats will be Alba Redondo who comes in from the right wing, the No. 10 Jenni Hermoso and the pacy teenager Salma Paralluelo, who at just 19 is already a Champions League winner with Barcelona. Expect both goalkeepers England’s Mary Earps and Spain’s Catalina Coll to be busy.

5. The Barcelona effect

England’s Bronze and Walsh have been texting with the Spanish footballers all through the tournament. Walsh and Bronze said they had been joking with the Spanish players about meeting them in the finals. The two Lionesses were texting their Barcelona teammates, who make up a big chunk of the Spain squad. Forward Paralluelo, goalie Catalina Coll, central defenders Irene Paredes and Laia Codina, wing back Battle, midfielders Putellas, Caldentey, Bonmati and squad player Maria Perez are all Barcelona players playing the World Cup for Spain. The Spanish nine, along with Walsh and Bronze, will make it 11 Barcelona players on the pitch in the World Cup final.

Other Barcelona players to feature in the tournament were Norway’s Graham Hansen and Ingrid Engen, Fridolina Rolfo (Sweden), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Giulia Dragoni (Italy), Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (Switzerland) and Brazil’s Geyse Ferreira.

6. Most powerful goal and triple World Cup winner

Chloe Kelly’s penalty kick against Nigeria that won England the Round of 16 tie crashed into the net at 110.7 kmph. The kick was so powerful that the ball had gone past the Nigerian goalie by the time she stretched her hands to block it. In fact, it was more powerful than the most powerful strike in last season’s English Premier League struck by West Ham’s Said Benrahma that had a speed of 107.2 kmph.

If Spain win the World Cup, their 19-year-old winger Paralluelo will have the unique distinction of holding three World Cups in the same cycle. She won the Under-17 and the Under-20 Fifa World Cups last year. That’s not all. Four years ago while England were licking their wounds from a World Cup semi-final loss to the US, Paralluelo was competing in the European athletics championships in the hurdles and 400m events.