Ruturaj Gaikwad gets married to Utkarsha Pawar. See pics

Ruturaj Gaikwad shared photos from his wedding with Utkarsha Pawar on Instagram on Saturday. (Photo credit: Screengrab from instagram.com/ruutu.131).

India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad got married to his long-time girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar on Saturday. The couple tied the knot in Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra.

The 30-year-old shared photos from his wedding on Instagram and captioned it saying, "From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!,". Few of Gaikwad's CSK teammates- Shivam Dube and Prashant Solanki- were present at the event.

Other players like Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar congratulated the couple on Instagram.

Gaikwad was picked one of the standby players for the upcoming India-Australia World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played at The Oval between June 7-11 but due to his marriage, informed his unavailability to the BCCI. Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was named his replacement for the game.

Gaikwad scored 590 runs in 16 matches for CSK in the 2023 season at a strike-rate of 147.50 and featured in the team's second title win in three years this week. In the final, Gaikwad scored 26 runs off 16 balls as his side chased down 171 runs in 15 overs to win the title in thrilling fashion.

Who is Utkarsha Pawar?

Pawar is a 24-year-old cricketer who represents Maharashtra in domestic cricket. Pawar is from Pune and was recently part of CSK's celebrations when they won their fifth IPL title earlier this week. She was seen pictured with MS Dhoni, which was shared on Gaikwad's Instagram page.



