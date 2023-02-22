Football fan puts 'dog on sale' after it destroys tournament final tickets

Alan Carling, a Newcastle fan, was devastated to find his dog had chewed up the Carabao Cup final tickets. (Images: @889brilafm/Facebook)

A UK man was left devastated after his pet dog chewed up Carabao cup tickets of Newcastle vs Manchester United – the first cup final in 24 years of the former.

Alan Carling, 33, a diehard Newcastle fan, had returned home from another home match against Liverpool, which his team lost. Already upset, Carling was in for the shock of his life when he found that the tickets that came in through the letterbox were destroyed by his dog Rudy.

Now, Carling has put up a post on social media, (hopefully) jokingly putting his golden retriever up for sale for five pounds.

"This is my dog Rudy. Rudy is a little b****** of a pup and thinks letters through the post are an invasion of his home,” Carling wrote.

"After coming back from watching Newcastle lose at home for the first time this season against Liverpool, conceding two goals and having the keeper sent off in the first half. "Rudy thought he would give me a laugh by eating the Wembley tickets that were posted whilst I was out. Dog for sale, £5 o.n.o.” he concluded.

It seems like Carling will be missing the Wembley showdown – the first for his favourite team since 1999.

Photos from the house show a devastated and visibly shook Carling crouching over his tattered tickets near the door. His dog, now apparently on sale on Facebook, is seen in another photo next to his massacre.

While many laughed at the surprising turn of events, many were sympathetic to the man.

Some wished Carling luck to find new tickets for the match on February 26.