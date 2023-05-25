Naveen-ul-Haq cops social media trolling after loss to Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants react

Lucknow Super Giants' Naveen-Ul-Haq has made headlines in the 2023 IPL for his Instagram stories.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was incessantly trolled on social media after his side bowed out of 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, losing to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator clash.

Due to the excessive trolling of the fast bowler, LSG tweeted out a photo which showed that the franchise had muted words such as "mango", "mangoes", "sweet" and "aam".



Issued in our interest pic.twitter.com/e1Jn9gWATn — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 24, 2023

The Afghanistan fast bowler was seen sharing a story on Instagram with the caption "sweet mangoes" after Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were eliminated in the league stage of the competition on Sunday.

Earlier in the tournament, Naveen and Kohli were involved in two incidents during the LSG-RCB match at Lucknow. On Wednesday, the crowd at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai even chanted Kohli's name.

After the game, Naveen was asked about those chants and said that he liked the spectators chanting the former RCB captain's name.

"I enjoy it. I like everyone in the ground chanting his (Virat Kohli) name or any other player’s name. It gives me passion to play well for my team," Naveen said at the post match press conference.

On the field, Naveen had an impressive day with the ball on Wednesday, claiming figures of 4 for 38 in his four overs. However, his performance was outshined by Akash Madhwal, who took 5 for 5 in 3.3 overs to help the five-time IPL champions win the game by 81 runs.

Also read: Akash Madhwal: The engineer breaking IPL records for Mumbai Indians