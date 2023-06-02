MotoGP 2023: Where to register and buy tickets for India Grand Prix

India's first-ever MotoGP race will take place at the Buddh International Circuit between September 22 and 24.

The registrations for the ticket sales of the first-ever Moto GP race in India, scheduled to take place at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the September 22-24 weekend are now open.

MotoGPBharat shared the details on their Instagram page, stating that the tickets for the race would be available on BookMyShow.

"The announcement you've been waiting for is here. We are thrilled to announce @bookmyshowin as our official ticketing partner. The registration for ticket sales for MotoGP Bharat opens today and tickets will go on sale soon. Fans can now secure their spot by registering at this URL (link in bio)

DO NOT miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the pinnacle of motorcycle racing , register today for pre access to tickets!!!

Watch this space for more updates," MotoGPBharat wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Fans can log on to the BookMyShow website and register themselves to get access to the tickets are put on sale. As per the website, there will be a time span when registered users can purchase the tickets.

India is scheduled to host the 13th round of the 2023 MotoGP season. The sessions on each of the three days-September 22, 23 and 24- will begin at 9 am and end at 4:30 pm. The circuit hosted Formula One races between 2011 and 2013.

India and Kazakhstan were scheduled to host debut MotoGP races in 2023 but the latter will not go ahead since the circuit is not ready yet.

