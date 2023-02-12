ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Any game with India is a little more special: Pakistani all-rounder Javeria Khan

Former Pakistan captain and one of the legends of the game, Javeria Khan spoke to moneycontrol.com on a range of issue on the growth and challenges of women’s game in general and some questions of Indian cricket. (Image credit: MSN)

At the Women’s T20 World Cup currently underway, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will go toe to toe against each other in their first encounter on Sunday evening in South Africa’s beautiful Cape Town.

Moneycontrol spoke to Pakistani all-rounder Javeria Khan, the former team captain and one of the legends of the game, on a range of issues.

Here is an edited excerpt.

You have played more than 100 games in both ODIs and T20s, and have been among the most successful players in your country. How do you look back on your own journey?

Of course, you do feel nice when people recognise you for what you have achieved so far in international cricket, but all that is in the past. I am looking forward to helping my team win more matches in this tournament in South Africa.

Read More

India versus Pakistan matches is always more exciting regardless of which gender is playing. What kind of conversation do you have with your team members when you talk of this fabulous rivalry?

Needless to say, these games are very hyped up by the media and fans. However, I think this is just a game and a peaceful, sporting rivalry. It is a contest between bat and ball and it does not matter which team you are playing against. It is also unfair that we give so much importance to one game because each match in this World Cup is equally important. Having said that, any game with India is still a little more special.

What memories do you have from your formative years when you recall the rivalry between these two nations?

(Pauses for a second) When I was growing up, I also used to think like everyone else in my country — that the games against India are the most important and that you have to win. But my thinking changed when I came into sports. I realised that a match against India is just a sporting contest, not a war. Yes, you do feel that there is an extra edge in these games, but it’s still just cricket.

Iconic players of both India and Pakistan have huge fan following in each other’s countries. Which Indian player have you idolised growing up?

Mithali Raj, undoubtedly, for the way she has served the game. She has done so much for the game. It is because of the efforts of people like her that we have come such a long way (in terms of recognition). Mithali’s legacy and her contribution is immense and I have always admired her. As far as the men’s team is concerned, I am a big fan of Virat Kohli. The way he has groomed himself both as a player and a person, it’s inspiring.

In many ways, the challenges faced by both Indian and Pakistani women cricketers are similar. How important is family support, because you have spoken about your mother and brother’s role in shaping your career?

I come from a tribal area in Pakistan where the challenges are even bigger for women cricketers. I am really fortunate that I got huge support and backing from my family members. That is the biggest support you can get. If they are with you, it becomes a lot easier.

You have spent nearly 15 years in international cricket. Now does it seem that women’s cricket has finally achieved a reasonable degree of popularity?

A- Indeed, it is heartening to see so much enthusiasm for women’s cricket. Better late than never, as the saying goes. Ideally, it should have happened a lot earlier, but one can’t complain. The next challenge is to sustain the growth and try to take it to where the men’s sport is.