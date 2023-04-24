'Sach is life': Wishes pour in for Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 on Monday.

The cricketing fraternity wished batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar as he turned 50 on Monday. Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, was one of the most adored cricketers both in India and globally during his playing career and nearly a decade after his retirement, remains admired by fans.

Here are some wishes from former teammates and others from the cricketing world:



Lots and lots of love and good wishes on your special day May you live long, live healthy and live happya href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sachin_rt #SachinAt50 #HappyBirthdaySachin #SachinTendulkar

— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2023



He came, he played & he conquered hearts for 4 generations! Good days or bad days, no runs or 100 runs, his head was always held high and feet firmly planted on the ground. He taught us that following the right process leads to long-term progress! pic.twitter.com/uHJe8sANw9

— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2023



Sach is Truth , Sach is Life , Sach is the Answer, Sach is the Way , Sach is It. Happy Birthday to an inspiration , role-model and a true friend. #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/EBx3LST7Vf

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2023



Happy Birthday @sachin_rt

May this year be your best yet

Have a fantastic day pic.twitter.com/aq6weAEYiO

— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 24, 2023



It's a privilege to have played with you and learned from you @sachin_rt paaji Have a wonderful birthday and a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/gTdoN5aWBx

— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 24, 2023



165th international half century @sachin_rt .. Happy 50th Sachin .. #Mumbai

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 24, 2023