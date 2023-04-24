'Sach is life': Wishes pour in for Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday

The cricketing fraternity wished batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar as he turned 50 on Monday. Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, was one of the most adored cricketers both in India and globally during his playing career and nearly a decade after his retirement, remains admired by fans.
Here are some wishes from former teammates and others from the cricketing world:
Lots and lots of love and good wishes on your special day May you live long, live healthy and live happya href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sachin_rt #SachinAt50 #HappyBirthdaySachin #SachinTendulkar
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2023
He came, he played & he conquered hearts for 4 generations! Good days or bad days, no runs or 100 runs, his head was always held high and feet firmly planted on the ground. He taught us that following the right process leads to long-term progress! pic.twitter.com/uHJe8sANw9
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2023
Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha.
Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/awvckIAqc9
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 23, 2023
Sach is Truth , Sach is Life , Sach is the Answer, Sach is the Way , Sach is It.
Happy Birthday to an inspiration , role-model and a true friend. #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/EBx3LST7Vf
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2023
Happy Birthday @sachin_rt
May this year be your best yet
Have a fantastic day pic.twitter.com/aq6weAEYiO
— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 24, 2023
It's a privilege to have played with you and learned from you @sachin_rt paaji Have a wonderful birthday and a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/gTdoN5aWBx
— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 24, 2023
165th international half century @sachin_rt .. Happy 50th Sachin .. #Mumbai
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 24, 2023
And up from the MASTER BLASTER and it’s an ICONIC one
Happy birthday, @sachin_rt #OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/21twLjSjwV
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 23, 2023
Your 100 hundreds, @sachin_rt were the hallmark of an immortal cricketer. But this 50 is to be celebrated as much because this belongs to an outstanding person. Seeing you the cricketer was a joy to behold. Knowing you the person has been heartwarming because you didn't let fame…
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 24, 2023