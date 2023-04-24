English
    'Sach is life': Wishes pour in for Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday

    Sachin Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, was one of the most adored cricketers both in India and globally and nearly a decade after his retirement, remains admired by fans.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
    Sachin Tendulkar

    Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 on Monday.

    The cricketing fraternity wished batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar as he turned 50 on Monday. Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, was one of the most adored cricketers both in India and globally during his playing career and nearly a decade after his retirement, remains admired by fans.


    Here are some wishes from former teammates and others from the cricketing world:

