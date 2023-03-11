Fans dub Shubman Gill as 'generational talent', love Virat Kohli's reaction to century as some feel for KL Rahul

Shubman Gill reached his second Test a hundred on day three of the fourth and last Test of the Borer Gavaskar Trophy Trophy between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Gill (103 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (42) stitched a 113-run partnership before the latter was trapped leg-before by spinner Todd Murphy. Australia had made 480 in their first innings. The hosts still trail the Steve Smith-led side by 292 runs.

Rohit Sharma was earlier dismissed for 35 off the last ball of the 21st over, ending a 74-run partnership between Gill and the India captain.





Fans saluted Gill after he scored a hundred:



He was so close to scoring a much deserved hundred at Gabba 2021 What didn't happen that day, happened today. Lucky to witness this knock of Shubman Gill #INDvAUS

— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 11, 2023



Shubman Gill becomes the 4th Indian to score a century in all the 3 formats for India in the same calendar year#shubhmangill #IndVsAus2023

— Cricket Yard (@CricketYard1) March 11, 2023

What a year Prince Subman Gill is having Ton in T20Double Ton in ODI2 Test Tons #INDvAUS— Crictracker (@r76698189) March 11, 2023

Some were quick to imagine how KL Rahul must be feeling:



Finally an Indian opener scoring a Ton. KL Rahul 1, Shubman Gill 100#ShubmanGill #BGT2023 #INDvAUS

— piyush mahamuni (@piyush_mahamuni) March 11, 2023



Shubhman Gill completes his Century. KL Rahul from Test Team :- #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/YdwbXQ9eLt

— Deepak Saini (@saraswal_deepak) March 11, 2023



Shubhaman Gill to KL Rahul after scoring #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/EltZZpIU9I

— Oggy (@Mr_Oggy_07) March 11, 2023



Shubman Gill scored a century.

Meanwhile Kl Rahul : Ab mera kya hoga bhai#BGT2023 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8f6JUKHz56

— Vinay Lamba (18.5) (@VinayLamba_) March 11, 2023

Shubman Gill ki century dekhne ke baad Akash Chopra and KL Rahul-#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5GVHmWH79m— A (@AppeFizzz) March 11, 2023

#INDvAUSKl Rahul watching Gill Performancepic.twitter.com/IlZZXgMdQo— SIDDIQUE