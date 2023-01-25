English
    Cricket: Mohammed Siraj becomes world number one bowler in ODIs

    Mohammed Siraj went past New Zealand's Trent Boult and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood to become the top-ranked ODI bowler for the very first time.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
    Mohammed Siraj becomes world number one bowler in ODIs (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

    India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday became number one bowler in the ICC rankings for ODI bowlers, a testament to his rapid rise in international cricket.

    Not only has Siraj's form over the last 12 months been imperious, but his effort in the ODI series at home earlier this month against Sri Lanka and New Zealand has shown just how much the right-armer has improved in recent times.

    India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey challenged Siraj to work on certain aspects of his game last year and the extra training the energetic quick has put in has paid off.